Vanessa Hudgens Reacts to Co-Star Jennifer Lopez's Wedding to Ben Affleck

Watch : Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Wedding: ALL the Details!

It's the start of something new—Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's life as a married couple—and Vanessa Hudgens couldn't be more excited for her Second Act co-star.

Like many fans, Hudgens found out the big news on social media. "I was literally scrolling through Instagram and I saw that and I gasped," the High School Musical alum exclusively told E! News at the recent Cali Cares charity fundraising dinner in Beverly Hills, Calif., which Hudgens hosted along with Oliver Trevena to benefit No Kid Hungry on behalf of their brand Caliwater. "I'm so excited for her. I love her. She deserves the whole world, and I just love a full-circle romance. It's so cute."

Lopez and Affleck tied the knot in Las Vegas on July 16. The wedding took place three months after the pair announced their engagement and a little over a year after they rekindled their romance (they'd previously gotten engaged in 2002 but broke up in 2004, leading them to spend about 17 years apart).

"We did it," Lopez wrote in her newsletter On the J Lo. "Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. Exactly what we wanted."