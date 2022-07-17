Jennifer Lopez Originally Intended to Take Ben Affleck's Last Name in Marriage, as Seen in 2003 Interview

Watch : Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Obtain Marriage License in Las Vegas

Jennifer Lopez has officially fulfilled a dream almost two decades in the making.

The Marry Me star, 52, tied the knot with her fiancé Ben Affleck, 49, in a surprise wedding ceremony at the A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas on July 16. In addition to saying "I do," Jennifer has also legally changed her name to Jennifer Affleck, per the couple's marriage license.

The name change has been a long time coming. In fact, Jen revealed that she had originally planned on taking Ben's last name while cooking with Pat O'Brien as part of Ben & Jen: A Dateline Special released during the couple's first engagement back in 2003.

In the clip, Jennifer can be seen moving around the kitchen when Pat asks her: "A week after you're married, what will your name be?"

The "Let's Get Loud" singer replies, "I think I'm going to stay with Jennifer Lopez, but my name will be Jennifer Affleck, obviously."