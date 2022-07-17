Jennifer Lopez Originally Intended to Take Ben Affleck's Last Name in Marriage, as Seen in 2003 Interview

In a 2003 interview, Jennifer Lopez shared her plans to change her name to Jennifer Affleck after marrying then-fiancé Ben Affleck. Learn how the Marry You star achieved that dream below.

Jennifer Lopez has officially fulfilled a dream almost two decades in the making.  

The Marry Me star, 52, tied the knot with her fiancé Ben Affleck, 49, in a surprise wedding ceremony at the A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas on July 16. In addition to saying "I do," Jennifer has also legally changed her name to Jennifer Affleck, per the couple's marriage license.  

The name change has been a long time coming. In fact, Jen revealed that she had originally planned on taking Ben's last name while cooking with Pat O'Brien as part of Ben & Jen: A Dateline Special released during the couple's first engagement back in 2003.  

In the clip, Jennifer can be seen moving around the kitchen when Pat asks her: "A week after you're married, what will your name be?" 

The "Let's Get Loud" singer replies, "I think I'm going to stay with Jennifer Lopez, but my name will be Jennifer Affleck, obviously." 

The pair end up sharing a laugh when they discover that, if you smush her new full name together, it becomes "Jaff." Jennifer jokes, "It doesn't have quite the same ring to it, but you've gotta make sacrifices!"  

"Actually," Pat shares, "Jennifer Affleck's a good name." 

"It's not bad!" Jennifer says. Then, while rolling up her sleeves, she cheekily adds, "I'll take it." 

After meeting on the set of the film Gigli, Ben proposed to Jen in 2002 only for the pair to call off their engagement in 2004. After going their separate ways, the couple didn't spark romance rumors again until May 2021 when they were spotted holding hands while on vacation in Montana.  

In April 2022, Jen announced via her "On The JLo" newsletter that she and Ben had gotten engaged once again by sharing a video of her new, green engagement ring on her finger.

"I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again," Jennifer shared about the moment Ben got down on one knee in a follow-up newsletter. "I was quite literally speechless and he said, ‘is that a yes?' I said, ‘YES of course that's a YES.'" 

