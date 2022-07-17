Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Join Long List of Celebs Who Married in Las Vegas

Viva Las Vegas! That is what celebs such as Jennifer Lopez and now-husband Ben Affleck had in mind when it came to tying the knot. See which stars wed in the City of Sin.

By Corinne Heller Jul 17, 2022 10:46 PMTags
Jennifer LopezWeddingsLas VegasBen AffleckCouples
Watch: Jennifer Lopez Looks Back on First Romance With Ben Affleck

Whatever happened in Vegas did not stay in Vegas for Bennifer.

The world learned on July 17 that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in Sin City the night before, months after they got engaged for the second time amid a rekindled relationship. The two, who first dated 20 years ago and then split in 2004, married in a ceremony in A Little White Wedding Chapel, north of the famous Las Vegas strip.

The venue was also the site of other celebrity weddings in the past: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner exchanged vows there in a surprise late-night ceremony after attending the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. Almost two months later, they had a second, larger wedding in France.

Also married at A Little White Wedding Chapel: Britney Spears and childhood friend Jason Alexander, during their infamous 2004 elopement. Their marriage was quickly annulled. Spears recently married her third husband, Sam Asghari in Southern California, while her ex-husband Kevin Federline married Victoria Prince in 2013 in....that's right, Las Vegas.

photos
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck: Romance Rewind

See celebs who married in Las Vegas below:

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck

Say hello to Mrs. Affleck! About 20 years after they started dating and got engaged, and months after they got re-engaged, Bennifer tied the knot in a small and legally binding ceremony in Vegas' A Little White Wedding Chapel on July 16.

Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker

In April 2022, hours after attending the 2022 Grammys, the lovebirds exchanged vows in a wedding ceremony at Vegas' One Love Wedding Chapel. Kourtney later said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that they did not obtain a marriage license. The following month, they got married in a small, legally binding ceremony in Santa Barbara, and later had a larger, lavish wedding with family in Italy.

 

Instagram
Lily Allen & David Harbour

The singer and Stranger Things star tied the knot in a small and intimate ceremony at the popular Graceland Wedding Chapel. They followed up the nuptials with a small reception at the local In-N-Out, where the bride chowed down on a cheeseburger in her Dior dress. 

Instagram / Diplo
Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas

Months before their luxurious wedding in France, the actress and Jonas Brothers singer held an impromptu ceremony at A Little White Wedding Chapel, attended by Diplo and more singers, who attended the 2019 Billboard Music Awards just hours before. 

Twitter
Nicholas Brendon & Moonda Tee

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star married his girlfriend under the "Welcome to Las Vegas" sign. 

Getty Images
Francesca Eastwood & Jordan Feldstein

Clint Eastwood's daughter tied the knot with Jonah Hill's brother in a surprise ceremony. "She's an adrenaline junkie," Dina Eastwood said after hearing the news. "She's a lovely, smart, amazing person who will do a goof-off at a whim."

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com
Megan Hilty & Brian Gallagher

In a surprise wedding nobody saw coming, the former Smash star married her actor beau at the Venetian Chapel. 

AKM/GSI
Kevin Federline & Victoria Prince

Britney Spears' ex husband surprised his fiancée with a proposal and wedding in front of 30 people in 2013. "For the first time in my life, I got a taste of heaven!" the excited bride told E! News.

Courtesy of Jesse Grant/WireImage
Courtney Stodden & Doug Hutchinson

When the couple said "I Do" at the The Little Chapel of Flowers, Hutchinson was 51 and she was 16.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage.com
Billy Bob Thornton & Angelina Jolie

Long before Brad Pitt, the philanthropist and Oscar-winning actress enjoyed a 20-minute wedding ceremony at the Little Church of the West.

Wagner Az/AKM-GSI
Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos

The All My Children stars married in a touching ceremony at the Chapel of Cheese. Yes, it's a real place, ladies and gentlemen.

Gregg DeGuire/Rebecca Sapp/WireImage
Britney Spears & Jason Alexander

The pop princess extended her New Year's festivities when she wed childhood friend Jason Allen Alexander at the Little White Wedding Chapel in 2004. Her family had the marriage annulled after just two days.

FREDERICK BROWN/AFP/Getty Images
Carmen Electra & Dennis Rodman

After getting married at the Little Chapel of the Flowers, the colorful NBA star quickly claimed he was drunk and didn't realize what he was getting himself into. The marriage ended soon after.

Steve Granitz/WireImage.com
Cindy Crawford & Richard Gere

Despite a wonderful wedding fit for a supermodel, the twosome called it quits four years after their special day. Crawford would later cite their 17-year age difference as a big reason for the split.

Denise Truscello/WireImage
Leah Remini & Angelo Pagan

In front of VH1 cameras, the King of Queens costars wed at Bellagio Hotel's beautiful poolside.

Denise Truscello/WireImage
Rick Salomon & Pamela Anderson

The former Baywatch babe stepped away from her role as Hans Klok's magician's assistant at Planet Hollywood to marry in the city.

STAN HONDA/AFP/Getty Images
Michael Jordan & Juanita Vanoy Jordan

The basketball legend had plenty of game when he married his girlfriend back in 1989.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Mike Tyson & Lakiha Spicer

The heavyweight boxing champ exchanged boxing rings for wedding chapels when he married his girlfriend at La Bella Wedding Chapel.

Denise Truscello/Getty Images
Andre Agassi & Stefanie Graf

Forget the wedding chapels. The tennis champions held their private ceremony in their Las Vegas home.

Todd Williamson/Getty Images
The-Dream & Christina Milian

One week before announcing they were expecting a baby together, the R&B singers eloped at the Little White Chapel.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage for Harrison & Shriftman
Nicky Hilton & Todd Meister

Paris Hilton was present when her sister said "I Do" at 2:30 a.m. at the Vegas Wedding Chapel.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Kevin Dillon & Jane Stuart

With an Elvis Presley impersonator and his Entourage costars attending, Dillon pulled out all the stops for his downtown wedding chapel ceremony.

Todd Williamson/Getty Images
Jodie Sweetin & Cody Herpin

From "Full House" to full housewife! The actress walked down the aisle and tied the knot at the Little Church of the West.

Splash News
Sinead O'Connor & Barry Herridge

On her 45th birthday, the "Nothing Compares 2 U" singer got married in the back of a pink Cadillac at the Little White Chapel. The relationship, unfortunately, didn't last very long. The couple separated 17 days later.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Time, Inc
Jon Bon Jovi & Dorothea Hurley

The rock star was "Livin' on a Prayer" when he married his fiancé at the Graceland Wedding Chapel. The couple is still together today.

Ron Galella/WireImage
David Cassidy & Kay Lenz

The former teen heartthrob married his girlfriend at the Little Church of the West. He would later return to Vegas to perform at the MGM Grand.

Ron Galella/WireImage
Wayne Newton & Elaine Okamura

The Las Vegas entertainer didn't travel too far to marry his wife. The couple exchanged vows at the Flamingo Hotel back in 1968.

Trending Stories

1

Jennifer Lopez Shares First Photos From Wedding to Ben Affleck

2

See The Weeknd & Lily-Rose Depp in Steamy Trailer for The Idol

3
Exclusive

Why Miles Teller's Wife Keleigh Cried Listening to Taylor Swift's Song

4

NASCAR Driver Bobby East Dead at 37 in Reported Stabbing Attack

5

Bachelor Nation's Becca Kufrin & Thomas Jacobs Buy a House Together

Latest News

Jennifer Lopez Always Intended to Take Ben Affleck's Name in Marriage

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Join List of Stars Who Married in Vegas

Jennifer Lopez Shares First Photos From Wedding to Ben Affleck

Braunwyn Windham-Burke Reveals Her Real Housewives Crush

Tristan Thompson Vacations in Mykonos Amid Khloé Kardashian Baby News

Update!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Get Married in Las Vegas

Exclusive

Here's What Jill Zarin Really Thinks About Dorinda Medley