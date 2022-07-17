Jennifer Lopez Shares First Photos From Wedding to Ben Affleck: "We Did It"

Jennifer Lopez shared photos and details about her wedding to Ben Affleck in Las Vegas in her newsletter. Find out what she said about their surprise ceremony.

Presenting Jennifer Affleck!

Jennifer Lopez broke her silence about her surprise wedding to Ben Affleck on July 17, a day after they tied the knot in Las Vegas, and also shared photos from their big day—or rather, night! 

"We did it," J.Lo wrote in her On The JLo newsletter. "Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world."

The 52-year-old said their children accompanied her and Ben to the wedding, without naming them. One of the photos the singer shared appears to show her sitting in a convertible with one her 14-year-old twins, Emme, who, along with brother Max, are from J.Lo's marriage to Marc Anthony. Ben shares Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

J.Lo, who wore an off-the-shoulder lace dress, said she and Ben, 49, "barely made it" to A Little White Wedding Chapel by midnight and that "they "graciously stayed open late a few minutes and let us take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible" that was apparently once used by the late Elvis Presley.

photos
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck: Romance Rewind

The actress said that she wore a "dress from an old movie" and that Ben wore a jacket from his closet as they read their own vows and exchanged "the rings we'll wear for the rest of our lives," adding, "They even had Bluetooth for a (short) march down the aisle."

J.Lo called it "the best possible wedding" they could have imagined. "Best night of our lives" she added. "Thank you to the Little White Wedding chapel for letting me use the break room to change while Ben changed in the men's room."

J.Lo and Ben wed months after getting engaged for the second time and a little more than a year after rekindling their '00s relationship.

"They were right when they said, 'all you need is love,'" she wrote. "We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to."

She continued, "Stick around long enough and maybe you'll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at twelve thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you'll spend forever with. Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things-and worth waiting for."

J.Lo, who asked to take Ben's last name on their marriage license filing, signed her newsletter, "With love, Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck."

See photos from Bennifer's Vegas wedding:

onthejlo.com
Just Married

Presenting Mr. and Mrs. Affleck! On July 16, 2022, Bennifer finally tied the knot, in Las Vegas. The two wed in a small ceremony in front of their kids from their previous marriages, months after they got engaged for the second time and more than a year after rekindling their '00s relationship.

onthejlo.com
"Dress From an Old Movie"

"So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben's closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we'll wear for the rest of our lives," Jennifer wrote in her On the JLo newsletter. "They even had Bluetooth for a (short) march down the aisle. But in the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last."

onthejlo.com
Wedding Selfie

The two take a pic together.

onthejlo.com
Selfie No. 2

The two pose for another pic as husband and wife.

Jennifer Lopez / On The JLo newsletter
Ready to Roll

...into the chapel!

onthejlo.com
Mrs. Jennifer Affleck

J.Lo also shared this photo of herself in her newsletter about her wedding to Ben.

Jennifer Lopez / On The JLo newsletter
Bathroom Selfie

"Thank you to the Little White Wedding chapel for letting me use the break room to change while Ben changed in the men's room," J.Lo wrote in her On the Jlo newsletter.

Jennifer Lopez / On The JLo newsletter
Getting Ready

Ben gets ready to marry Jennifer.

Jennifer Lopez / On The JLo newsletter
Dress No. 2

J.Lo twirls in another dress on her wedding day.

