Braunwyn Windham-Burke Reveals Her Real Housewives Crush

Braunwyn Windham-Burke is shooting her shot.
At at Jill Zarin's Luxury Luncheon in The Hamptons event on July 16, the Real Housewives of Orange County alum revealed she's currently crushin' on Potomac housewife Ashley Darby.
"I love Ashley cause she's so hot and she's single now," Braunwyn exclusively told E! News. "I'm just sayin, we're both single. You heard here it first, Ashley."
She added, "That's an E! Exclusive. You're single, so am I. Hit me up in my DM's!"
Earlier this month, Braunwyn announced that she and her girlfriend of nine months, Victoria Brito, officially split.
"I am very sad, I won't sugarcoat it," Braunwyn exclusively told E! News on July 8. "Since being out, this is the longest relationship I've been in, so it's a heartbreaking feeling."
Braunwyn, 44, came out in late 2020, and documented much of her journey with her sexuality on season 15 of RHOC. She and her husband Sean Burke remain married and share seven children.
Future housewives romance aside, Braunwyn also told E! News at the Luxury Luncheon that she would be interested in returning to the Bravo franchise for Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. Although she hasn't been cast in any upcoming season, the reality star is already getting encouragement from her friend Tamra Judge, who stars on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Season 2, Ex-Wives Club.
"I've been talking to her about her experience," she shared. "And she's loved it. She's like, 'you get in. It's two weeks. You get out. There's drama but none of it destroys your life. So it's fun.' You know, it's like baby drama, not real drama."
If Braunwyn ever does get that call, she knows exactly who she wants by her side while filming.
"I would love to do it with Noella [Bergener] because we were best friends before her season," she said. "And I would love the opportunity for us to, not just continue our friendship and our journey, but actually see where that would end up."
Braunwyn also said she "loves" RHONY's Leah McSweeney and RHOP's Monique Samuels and "would love to do it with some of the Dallas girls."
"I'm really good friends with Kary Brittingham," she continued. "I would love to do a fun one where we all get along."
Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2, Ex-Wives Club is now streaming on Peacock, with new episodes dropping every Thursday.
(E!, Peacock and Bravo are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)