Tristan Thompson Vacations in Mykonos Amid Khloé Kardashian Baby News

Tristan Thompson is going Greek!
The basketball star, 31, was spotted enjoying a relaxing holiday on the island of Mykonos on July 14, just one day after it was confirmed that he is expecting his second child, a boy, with ex Khloé Kardashian via surrogate.
In photos from his seaside getaway, Tristan can be seen having fun in the sun as he sports a matching navy and teal paisley shirt and shorts set. The athlete completed his look with a silver chain necklace, watch, sunglasses, and white sneakers.
On July 13, a rep for Khloé told E! News that the pair's 4-year-old daughter True Thompson will soon have a new playmate.
"We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November," the rep said. "Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family."
But, just because their family is expanding, that doesn't mean Tristan and Khloé will be getting back together anytime soon.
An insider told E! that the pair "have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters," adding, "The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloé and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December."
In December, Maralee Nichols gave birth to a son she said was fathered by Tristan, who she sued for pregnancy and child-related expenses months earlier. Tristan later confirmed that the baby, who she named Theo, is his son and apologized to Khloé on social media.
In addition to True and Theo, Tristan is also dad to son Prince, 5, who he shares with ex Jordan Craig.
Tristan's paternity scandal is also the reason why Khloé has kept information about their little boy on the way under tight wraps.
"Khloé kept the pregnancy a secret to protect surrogate privacy and safety," a second insider exclusively told E!. "To protect her mental health from judgement from the public as a result of Tristan's actions."
No matter what, both Khloé and Tristan are committed to raising their little ones together.
"We're doing a great job and I'm really grateful that we're able to," Khloé told E! News' Daily Pop in 2020. "I come from a family that... just because people aren't together doesn't mean you have to be rude or they're out of your life."
She added, "You know, when you can't rely on so many other people's help, it's so great that you have like, essentially he's your partner, he's True's dad. And I need his help more now."