Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Road to Marriage

Watch : Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Are ENGAGED

After 20 years together and two engagements, they are set to be legally known as Mr. and Mrs. Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck obtained a marriage license in Las Vegas on July 16, putting them one step closer to being husband and wife.

In the court filing, seen by E! News, J.Lo notes that her name be legally changed to "Jennifer Affleck." A marriage certificate has not yet been filed.

As fans will recall, the stars, who first met while shooting the 2003 film Gigli, almost made it down the aisle when they got engaged in November 2002. However, less than two years later, the pair called off their wedding and split in January 2004.

Jennifer and Ben rekindled their romance nearly two decades, going public with their relationship in April 2021, following the Marry Me star's breakup with Alex Rodriguez.

Earlier this year, the Gone Girl star put a ring on it once again. Jennifer nearly broke the Internet when she announced that she and Ben had gotten engaged for a second time via her "On The JLo" newsletter. In a video clip sent to fans in April, a teary-eyed Jennifer can be seen smiling as she proudly shows off the gorgeous, green engagement ring on her finger. She then remarks, "You're perfect."