The Bachelorette's Jed Wyatt Engaged to Ellen Decker After Hannah Brown Breakup

Jed Wyatt has given out his final rose.
The Bachelorette alum announced that he had proposed to his girlfriend Ellen Decker in a heartwarming Instagram post on July 17.
Alongside the good news, Jed shared a collection of photos of the proposal, which took place in an idyllic field at sunset. In one image, the singer can be seen grinning while down on one knee as Ellen covers her face with her hands in shock.
"Ellen, you are the greatest joy of my life," he captioned the post. "We never turn and run on each other, we face life head on and figure it out. We had people doubt us, and we would laugh. We had days where we drove each other nuts, and we would always come back to resolve. We're rooted in a love deeper than anything I could have ever prayed for."
The Bachelor Nation star, who proposed to Hannah Brown at the end of Season 15, revealed that he had "so many different" emotions the second time around on July 15. "Turns out, spending a few months knowing you're going to propose to the woman of your dreams can take a toll," he said. "But every possible second of struggle that led to this moment was worth it."
He continued, "Facts are this, I don't remember what I said down there on one knee, but with the tears flowing, Ellen Decker said yes to me. I get to love you, protect you, support you, and buy you endless amounts of sprinkles. Waking up next to that ring on your hand the past couple days has been one of the happiest feelings I have felt in my life. You deserve it all, Ellen. Without further ado, how perfect is my fiancé."
On her Instagram Story, Ellen revealed that she had "zero idea" that Jed planned to propose to her days before her birthday. She added, "Sobbed the wholeeee time. I've dreamt of this man my whole life...I can't believe it's you and me forever."
The fitness trainer also shared her appreciation for the huge, oval cut engagement ring that Jed gave her, posting a video of the sparkler on her finger and writing, "BABE DID SO DANG GOOD."
"Safe to say Friday night made it the best birthday weekend ever!" Ellen wrote in her own Instagram post. "I knew this man was my husband the moment I met him."
Calling him "the biggest blessing in my life," Ellen explained that Jed has "taught me so much about relationships, fitness, animals, the variety of rocks, music, and have been so patient with me."
"Regardless of all the ups and downs, we have always fought for each other. We continuously choose each other at the end of the day," she continued. "You have never given up on us no matter how hard the day is, I've truly never experienced a love like this. I can't believe I get to wake up to you the rest of my life. Here's to our forever!"
Following their engagement announcement on social media, fellow Bachelor Nation stars all dropped into the comments section to give them their roses, including Dylan Barbour, Katie Morton, Luke Stone and more. Hannah Godwin wrote, "Yay! So happy for you two."
Jed and Ellen made their romance Instagram official back in November 2019. Prior to their relationship, he previously dated Hannah before she called off their engagement amidst rumors that he had been dating Haley Stevens while on the ABC show. Jed later said he was "not a cheater" and that he and Haley were not in an exclusive relationship.