The Bachelorette's Jed Wyatt Engaged to Ellen Decker After Hannah Brown Breakup

Instagram

On her Instagram Story, Ellen revealed that she had "zero idea" that Jed planned to propose to her days before her birthday. She added, "Sobbed the wholeeee time. I've dreamt of this man my whole life...I can't believe it's you and me forever."

The fitness trainer also shared her appreciation for the huge, oval cut engagement ring that Jed gave her, posting a video of the sparkler on her finger and writing, "BABE DID SO DANG GOOD."

"Safe to say Friday night made it the best birthday weekend ever!" Ellen wrote in her own Instagram post. "I knew this man was my husband the moment I met him."

Calling him "the biggest blessing in my life," Ellen explained that Jed has "taught me so much about relationships, fitness, animals, the variety of rocks, music, and have been so patient with me."

"Regardless of all the ups and downs, we have always fought for each other. We continuously choose each other at the end of the day," she continued. "You have never given up on us no matter how hard the day is, I've truly never experienced a love like this. I can't believe I get to wake up to you the rest of my life. Here's to our forever!"

Following their engagement announcement on social media, fellow Bachelor Nation stars all dropped into the comments section to give them their roses, including Dylan Barbour, Katie Morton, Luke Stone and more. Hannah Godwin wrote, "Yay! So happy for you two."

Jed and Ellen made their romance Instagram official back in November 2019. Prior to their relationship, he previously dated Hannah before she called off their engagement amidst rumors that he had been dating Haley Stevens while on the ABC show. Jed later said he was "not a cheater" and that he and Haley were not in an exclusive relationship.