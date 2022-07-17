Chris Evans Says He's "Laser-Focused" on Finding a Partner

Chris Evans has a new mission! The Buzz Lightyear star is looking for a partner. Find out more about the actor's new goal and check out his dating history.

Chris Evans is a man on a mission!

In a video interview with Shondaland, posted July 15, the Captain America star was asked what he is "laser-focused" on in life. He responded, "Maybe [I'm] laser-focused on finding a partner, you know, someone that you want to live with."

Chris, who stars in Netflix's new film The Gray Man, continued, "I mean, look, I love what I do. It's great. I pour all of myself into it. But...even this industry is full of pockets of doubt, hesitation and recalibration in terms of really trying to find someone that you really can pour all of yourself into. Maybe it's about trying to find someone that you're looking to spend your life with."

The Buzz Lightyear actor, 41, has dated and been romantically linked to several actresses, while Lizzo famously slid into his DMs last year. And while Chris hasn't found that life partner quite yet, he doesn't go home to an empty house: He lives with his best friend, his dog Dodger.

They Dated? Surprising Star Couples

See Chris' dating history below:

Getty Images
Lily James (Maybe)

In July 2020, the Captain America actor and the Pam & Tommy actress sparked romance rumors when they were photographed looking cozy on two separate occasions in London. They never confirmed a relationship.

Dave Allocca/Starpix/REX/Shutterstock
Jenny Slate

Chris and Jenny first began dating in 2016 after meeting on the set of the film Gifted. They split the following year but soon reconnected. In 2018, it was revealed the couple had broken up again.

Splash News
Minka Kelly

The two dated on and off between 2007 and 2013, and were last spotted together in 2015.

Evan Agostini/Getty Images
Christina Ricci

While they kept tight-lipped about details of their romance, whose duration is unknown, they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2007 Met Gala.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Jessica Biel

Chris and Jessica, co-stars in the 2004 movie Cellular and the 2005 film London, dated for several years before they split in 2006.

