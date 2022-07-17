Miles Teller Shares The Reason Why His Wife Keleigh Cried on the Set of Taylor Swift's Music Video

Watch : Miles Teller's Grandma Hyping Him Up as Next James Bond

Miles Teller remembers this adorable, behind-the-scenes moment from shooting Taylor Swift's music video all too well.

The Top Gun: Maverick star, 35, exclusively told E! News that his wife Keleigh Sperry became teary-eyed while watching him and Taylor film the music video for her 2021 single "I Bet You Think About Me" for one extremely relatable reason.

"When we were shooting the music video, Taylor played for Keleigh the ‘All Too Well (10 Minute Version)' for the first time," he said at the eBay Vault Stars event in Los Angeles on July 15. "Keleigh was just looking at Taylor in her wedding dress and Taylor and I dancing while she was listening to ‘All Too Well,' the new one, and she was just bawling her eyes out."

While the actor explained that "I Bet You Think About Me" will always be the Taylor song that has a special place in his heart, he noted that Keleigh plays the singer's discography "all the time," adding, "In my house, it's a lot of Taylor."

But what kind of music makes Miles break out his now iconic Top Gun dance moves? "I feel like Bob Seger can get me on the floor as much as Michael Jackson," he said. "There's plenty of videos of me dancing to both of those guys."