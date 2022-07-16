NASCAR Driver Bobby East Dead at 37 in Reported Stabbing Attack

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

NASCAR star Bobby East has died after reportedly being stabbed at a gas station.

The 37-year-old passed away on the night of July 13 in southern California, police confirm

That evening, officers responded to the 76 gas station in Westminster, Calif., about 30 miles south of Los Angeles, to investigate a report of a stabbing, according to a press release from the Westminster Police Department Detectives. Cops found East on the ground, suffering from a serious stab wound to the chest are. They attempted life saving measures until paramedics arrived and transported the person to a local trauma center, where he succumbed to his injury.

A motive for the attack remains unknown. Two days later, the murder suspect, Trent William Millsap—a 27-year-old homeless man known to frequent the area, according to local authorities—was arrested in nearby Anaheim, police confirmed in the press release. Due to the level of violence he had been exhibiting, the West County SWAT Team was requested to serve the warrant, per the press release.