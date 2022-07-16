90 Day Fiancé's Larissa Dos Santos Lima Shares Her “Botched” Plastic Surgery Procedure

Watch : Meet "90 Day Fiance's" Larissa Dos Santos Lima's New Boyfriend

90 Day Fiancé alum Larissa Dos Santos Lima is speaking out about the not-so-glamorous outcomes of plastic surgery.

The TLC star shared in a series of Instagram posts that she had undergone multiple reconstruction procedures over the last year to repair her belly button after it was removed during an abdominoplasty, also known as a "tummy tuck."

"Today, I would like to take the first step in slowly opening up about a plastic surgery procedure I received that is botched," she wrote in a July 15 Instagram post. "Like so many other people in this situation, I've been scared and embarrassed to speak out."

Larissa, who has undergone multiple plastic surgery procedures in the past, acknowledged on her Instagram Story that her decision to post about her failed procedure would likely "shock many people, [specifically as] someone that in the past supported plastic surgery."

In a July 16 follow-up post, Larissa shared multiple snapshots of her stomach and belly button in various stages of the healing process.