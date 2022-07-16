90 Day Fiancé's Larissa Dos Santos Lima Shares Her “Botched” Plastic Surgery Procedure

90 Day Fiancé alum Larissa Dos Santos Lima is speaking out about the not-so-glamorous outcomes of plastic surgery.
The TLC star shared in a series of Instagram posts that she had undergone multiple reconstruction procedures over the last year to repair her belly button after it was removed during an abdominoplasty, also known as a "tummy tuck."
"Today, I would like to take the first step in slowly opening up about a plastic surgery procedure I received that is botched," she wrote in a July 15 Instagram post. "Like so many other people in this situation, I've been scared and embarrassed to speak out."
Larissa, who has undergone multiple plastic surgery procedures in the past, acknowledged on her Instagram Story that her decision to post about her failed procedure would likely "shock many people, [specifically as] someone that in the past supported plastic surgery."
In a July 16 follow-up post, Larissa shared multiple snapshots of her stomach and belly button in various stages of the healing process.
You can view her progress here. Warning: the images are graphic.
"When I got abdominoplasty, My belly button was removed and disposed without my consent," she wrote. "I did 3 very painful revisions to create a belly button. Unfortunately, it was never fixed."
Larissa noted that, since the tummy tuck, she has attempted multiple times to improve her stomach's appearance but that it "isn't possible" to reconstruct her naval.
It was another celebrity who inspired Larissa to speak out about her ordeal, one year later. "I did not want to speak of this before, but I'm tired of being silent in my sadness with no where to go to fix the problem," she explained. "My inspiration to open up is @lindaevangelista . Now, I have the courage."
Last September, Linda Evangelista announced on Instagram that she had become "permanently deformed" after developing paradoxical adipose hyperplasia (PAH) following a non-surgical fat-freezing procedure.
Following her recent posts, Larissa has received support online from both fans and fellow 90 Day Fiancé stars. Jasmin Lahtinen Abelard commented two blue heart emojis, while Vanessa Guerra, who is married to Larissa's ex-husband Colt Johnson, wrote, "Proud of you."