Why Joe Jonas' Brother Frankie "Didn't Talk" to Sophie Turner During Their First Meeting

Like any Games of Thrones fan would be, Frankie Jonas was starstruck when he met Sophie Turner.

The younger brother of Joe Jonas revealed just how flustered he got when introduced to his now-sister-in-law back in 2016 around Thanksgiving.

"Honestly, the most starstruck I've ever been was showing up at this airport and then, on this plane with my family is Sansa Stark," the 21-year-old recalled during a July 15, appearance on the Chicks in the Office podcast, referring to the British actress' character on the HBO drama. "And I'm like, ‘Uhhhh!'"

Frankie continued, "I, like, twiddled my thumbs the whole flight and I was just trying to think of something to say to her. I could not [speak] for like 24 hours; I didn't talk to Sophie because I was too afraid because she was so cool."

The Claim to Fame cohost added that it was "nuts" that the Sophie is now "my sister."