Kodak Black Arrested on Felony Drug Charges

Kodak Black has been arrested and charged with felony drug trafficking and possession.
On July 15, the Florida Highway Patrol pulled over the rapper, who was driving a purple Dodge Durango with windows tints that appeared darker than the legal limit, police said in a news release, according to the Associated Press. Detecting a marijuana smell, the cops searched the SUV and found a small clear bag with 31 Oxycodone tablets and almost $75,000 in cash. The agency also said in his press release that record checks revealed that Black's vehicle tag and driver's license were both expired.
The 25-year-old, whose real name is Bill Kapri, was then arrested and booked in jail on charges of trafficking in 14 to 25 grams of Oxycodone, an addictive opioid drug and painkiller, and with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, which are both felonies, according to court records obtained by E! News.
Kodak's lawyer, Bradford Cohen, responded to the allegations in a statement to E! News. "Never judge a case based on an arrest," he said. "There are facts and circumstances that give rise to a defense, especially in this case. We negotiated a bond of $75,000 and we will move forward with resolving the matter quickly."
Prior to the incident, Black already had a criminal record. Earlier this year, he was arrested in Florida on trespassing charges. Prosecutors later declined to proceed with the case, AP reported.
In 2019, he was sentenced to more than three years in prison on weapons charges after he pleaded guilty to falsifying documents to try to buy firearms. On his last day in office in January 2021, former President Donald Trump commuted Black's sentence. The rapper served nearly half his time behind bars.
"He is happy he will be able to see his son and his family, thanks to the President communing his sentence of 46 months for a paperwork offense," his lawyer said at the time. "He appreciates President Trump for taking the time to recognize that he can contribute to society in a meaningful way."