See Charli D’Amelio and Landon Barker Cozy Up During Night Out With Friends

Watch : Landon Barker & Charli D'Amelio Hold Hands After MGK Concert

Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker's relationship is heating up.

The TikTok star, 18, and Travis Barker's son, 18, looked absolutely smitten as they enjoyed a recent night out with their close friends. In photos from their outing, shared on both Charli and Landon's Instagram Stories, the pair can be seen smiling and pressing their faces close together. Landon also included an image of himself with a red lipstick kiss pressed on his cheek.

In addition to the extra sweet snapshots, the couple, who began dating last month, also recorded a TikTok of themselves singing along to a sped-up version of The Neighbourhood's 2013 single "Sweater Weather," which ended with Landon resting his head on Charli's shoulder.

In the clip taken by Charli, Landon looks effortlessly cool in a pair of white sunglasses—which look similar to ones that Charli has worn in previous videos—with a white t-shirt, black blazer and his signature chain necklaces.