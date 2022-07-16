Ricky Martin Denies "Sexual or Romantic Relationship" With Nephew Amid Incest Allegations

Watch : Exclusive: Ricky Martin Confirms He's Married

Ricky Martin is firing back following an allegation of incest, weeks after being accused of domestic abuse.

On July 15, the pop star's lawyer Marty Singer said in a statement to E! News, "Ricky Martin has, of course, never been—and would never be—involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew. The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting."

Singer continued, "We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs. But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts."

Martin, 50, has not been arrested or charged with a crime. In Puerto Rico, where he lives, a person proven guilty of incest could be sentenced to up to 50 years in prison, according to multiple reports.