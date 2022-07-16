TikTok's Viral "W" Blush Hack Will Give You a Sunburnt Glow, Minus a Real Sunburn

When it comes to beauty, there are only a handful of rules that should never be broken.
The main cardinal—and it's probably one you've been scolded on before—is that sunscreen is a must. Regardless of the weather (hot, cold, cloudy or rainy), sunblock is essential for everyday wear. And luckily, there's a new makeup style going viral on TikTok that will give you a sun-kissed glow without ever having to step foot outside.
Enter: The "W" blush hack.
So, what exactly is it? The buzzy TikTok trend is the latest method for applying blush to achieve a rosy glow. Best of all, whether you're a makeup novice or a total newbie, the technique is super simple. Like the name suggests, you'll want to draw a "W" on your cheeks and across the bridge of your nose using a liquid or cream blush (which makes gliding the product along your face a lot more seamless).
It should all connect together and look like the shape of the letter or like a wave. This is meant to mimic the areas where the sun would naturally hit your face if you were to get a sunburn.
But before the thought of a sunburn effect freaks you out, just know the results are jaw-dropping. With a bit of blending, you'll look as if you've been vacationing on the Amalfi coast or just got back from an outdoor brunch that lasted a bit too long because you were having fun.
And if you don't want to take our word for it, many TikTokers are praising the technique.
Addison Rae has given it her stamp of approval, rocking the look for months now.
"Why have i not been doing this my whole life?" user @Beckyywiththegoodskin wrote about the hack, with TikToker @Brighterdarling sharing, "This makes it foolproof to get that sun flushed effect!"
@addisonre @itembeauty BLUSH in OOPSIES and @addisonraefragrance ? original sound - </3
Influencer Glamzilla opted to use powder for the application, calling the effect, "sunburn vibes."
It's even a beloved hack by celebrity makeup artist Clarissa Luna, who works with Megan Fox and Lana Condor.
"I use it almost daily on myself, especially on my 'no makeup' days," Clarissa told Glamour. "You can really take this look from day to night easily. We're always looking for the easiest, quickest makeup hacks. This is a quick makeup with a beautiful finish. That's a win-win."
A win-win, indeed!