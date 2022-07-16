TikTok's Viral "W" Blush Hack Will Give You a Sunburnt Glow, Minus a Real Sunburn

Watch : Beyonce Makes Her TikTok Debut with Beyhive Tribute

When it comes to beauty, there are only a handful of rules that should never be broken.

The main cardinal—and it's probably one you've been scolded on before—is that sunscreen is a must. Regardless of the weather (hot, cold, cloudy or rainy), sunblock is essential for everyday wear. And luckily, there's a new makeup style going viral on TikTok that will give you a sun-kissed glow without ever having to step foot outside.

Enter: The "W" blush hack.

So, what exactly is it? The buzzy TikTok trend is the latest method for applying blush to achieve a rosy glow. Best of all, whether you're a makeup novice or a total newbie, the technique is super simple. Like the name suggests, you'll want to draw a "W" on your cheeks and across the bridge of your nose using a liquid or cream blush (which makes gliding the product along your face a lot more seamless).

It should all connect together and look like the shape of the letter or like a wave. This is meant to mimic the areas where the sun would naturally hit your face if you were to get a sunburn.