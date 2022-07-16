Ivana Trump’s Cause of Death Revealed

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

More information has come to light regarding the death of Ivana Trump.

According to the New York City Medical Examiner, the businesswoman—who was the ex-wife of former President Donald Trump and the mother of his three oldest children—passed away from blunt force impact injuries to the torso on July 14. Her manner of death has been determined to be an accident.

A senior New York City official with direct knowledge of the matter told NBC News that the circumstances of her death are consistent with a fall on the stairs.

Ivana died at the age of 73, leaving behind her family, including kids Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump.

In a statement released in the wake of her passing, the siblings described Ivana as "an incredible woman—a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend."