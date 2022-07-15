See Abby De La Rosa’s Vacation Video With "Newly Engaged Baby Daddy" Nick Cannon

Watch : Is Nick Cannon ENGAGED? Fans React to IG Post

Abby De La Rosa just added to fuel to the fire when it comes to those theories on whether or not Nick Cannon is engaged.

Abby, who shares 12-month-old twin boys Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Nick, took to Instagram on July 15 with a video of herself and the Wild 'n Out star on vacation in the Bahamas. In the clip, she and Nick shared a laugh after she dubbed him as her "newly engaged baby daddy."

However, Abby noted in the caption, "And NO, it's not with me! Lmaoooo Congratulations Nick!"

Her celebratory post comes just one day after Nick raised eyebrows with a post of his own. On July 14, the 41-year-old shared an image of himself hugging a woman and a close-up picture of a diamond ring.

"I said I would never do it again," he wrote, "but…Finally doing what the world wants me to do."