The Creator of Gentleman Jack Wants to Find the Show a New Home

All hope might not be lost for Gentleman Jack.
After the show, a co-production between the BBC and HBO, was canceled by the latter after two seasons on July 8, series creator Sally Wainwright said the news caught her off guard—but that it's not all bad news.
"It's been a bit of a surprise really because it's been doing really well, certainly in this country," Wainwright told RadioTimes.com. "We were ready to go again, the BBC certainly [is] up for going again."
Basically, the show needs to find a new global streaming partner, as Wainwright explained, "I think all those other options are being explored at the minute given that there is a desire to go on with it amongst quite a lot of people."
Wainwright said she remains flummoxed about HBO's decision—and she's particularly gutted for the show's dedicated fandom.
"It's been a very successful show in all areas for them," she said. "It's had fantastic reviews, it's had a very respectable audience and, on top of that, it's had an impact on the community of gay women. We have the most extraordinary fanbase, they organize all sorts of events."
Suranne Jones, who played Anne Lister on the show, expressed similar feelings when the cancelation news was announced.
"I have never been involved in a show that has made such a huge impact and touched my heart like this one has," Jones wrote on Instagram July 8. "It wasn't always the easiest job I've had… but it was always worth it to see the response it got."
Sophie Rundle, who played Anne's love interest Ann Walker, expressed how impactful it was to bring Anne and Ann's queer love story to the screen.
"I am so proud to have been a part of reclaiming their place in history," she wrote on Instagram July 8. "And I will be forever grateful to have been allowed to spend time in the eye wateringly talented orbits of Sally and Suranne, and the incredible team of people who brought this story to your screens."
In addition, Rundle also made time to thank Gentleman Jack's fierce and loyal fans.
"Thank you for being such a kind, funny, creative and supportive fan base," she wrote. "I am overwhelmed by the love this show inspired. And PROUD. So fiercely proud."
Here's hoping there are more events to be organized in the future.
The first two seasons of Gentleman Jack are available to stream on HBO Max.