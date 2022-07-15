Beanie Feldstein Shares She’ll Be Missing Even More Funny Girl Shows For This Reason

Watch : Lea Michele REPLACES Beanie Feldstein in Funny Girl

There's nothing funny about Beanie Feldstein's recent health diagnosis.

Only two weeks before she's set to step down from her role as Fanny Brice, the Funny Girl star shared that she has been diagnosed with tonsillitis and will not perform in the Broadway show throughout the weekend.

"Hey everybody, I'm just checking in. What have I missed? What's been going on?" Beanie began in a July 15 Instagram video. "I'll start—I just got back from the ears, nose and throat doctor who told me that I have tonsillitis, which is extremely contagious and she cannot allow me to go back on stage through the weekend until I have enough antibiotics in my system to not be contagious anymore."

Even if she could take to the stage, Beanie said the health of her fellow co-stars takes precedence. "The last thing I would want on this Earth is to get the people that I love sick," she continued. "I just am not allowed to go on stage through the weekend."