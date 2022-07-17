You Won't Believe How Wes Bergmann Spent the Prize Money From His The Challenge: All Stars Win

Watch : The Challenge Returns, Baffling Brides & The One That Got Away

Remember when The Challenge star Wes Bergmann infamously told Johnny Bananas that he had "a BMW, a Porsche, a monster truck, and 30 companies" during Rivals II in 2013? Well, you can now add a Lamborghini to that iconic list.

Wes, one of the long-running MTV franchise's most iconic personalities, added another impressive feat to his stacked resume: winning season three of The Challenge: All Stars, his first outing on the Paramount+ spinoff. After being dubbed the male winner—with Jonna Mannion nabbing a back-to-back victory for the females—the 37-year-old entrepreneur vowed to make a splashy purchase with his $250,000 prize. And Wes stayed true to his word, confirming to E! News that a very extravagant car is now in his garage.

"I know everyone's playing for all sorts of different reasons," The Real World: Austin veteran said, "but, like, hasn't everyone always wanted a Lamborghini? I feel like it's actually more responsible to buy a Lamborghini than it would be to support my family."