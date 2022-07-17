You Won't Believe How Wes Bergmann Spent the Prize Money From His The Challenge: All Stars Win

Remember when The Challenge star Wes Bergmann infamously told Johnny Bananas that he had "a BMW, a Porsche, a monster truck, and 30 companies" during Rivals II in 2013? Well, you can now add a Lamborghini to that iconic list.
Wes, one of the long-running MTV franchise's most iconic personalities, added another impressive feat to his stacked resume: winning season three of The Challenge: All Stars, his first outing on the Paramount+ spinoff. After being dubbed the male winner—with Jonna Mannion nabbing a back-to-back victory for the females—the 37-year-old entrepreneur vowed to make a splashy purchase with his $250,000 prize. And Wes stayed true to his word, confirming to E! News that a very extravagant car is now in his garage.
"I know everyone's playing for all sorts of different reasons," The Real World: Austin veteran said, "but, like, hasn't everyone always wanted a Lamborghini? I feel like it's actually more responsible to buy a Lamborghini than it would be to support my family."
But that wasn't the only expense Wes made, as he actually paid to fly several of his fellow Challengers to his home in Kansas City to film an unofficial reunion, which is now available to watch online.
As for how much that cost, Wes admitted, "Tens of thousands of dollars!"
Of course, longtime viewers know Wes is all about delivering entertaining TV while subsequently dominating the game, both physically and politically—which, he said, always makes him "a bigger target" whenever he competes. But Wes is totally fine being on everyone's radar because it gives him leeway to occasionally stir the pot.
"I have to play a different game, I can't do what 90 percent of them do," Wes explained. "It's either chaos or lose right away. There's not really much of an option, I have to play that way and it's also the most entertaining way to play."
After competing in 14 seasons of the flagship show and now winning his first season of All Stars, Wes knows a thing or two about how to make a good TV show, jokingly referring to himself as a "trolling-based lawyer who has shown up with a lot of muscle."
Wes generously shared his tips for how to be a reality TV standout, explaining, "This should be common place for everyone and, quite frankly, anyone who doesn't do what I'm about to say should be fired."
First, "You're supposed to narrate your game," Wes stressed. "You can't have a secret game and then bitch when you don't get airtime. Go in the confessionals and explain what you're doing so the viewers can follow along."
After that, Wes advised, "Play the game hard! There are supposed to be politics and there are supposed to be alliances!" Which means you can't take the game too personally, he continued. "We've all been through so much on television, we should all have incredibly thick skin about most things."
Finally, there is a difference between creating entertaining moments and causing dramatic confrontations.
"You don't see me out hooking up with anybody, you don't see me fighting with anybody," Wes, who has been married to Amanda Hornick since 2018, said. "I'm playing the game hard and if I am in some sort of an argument, I am sitting down and talking like an adult, beating them to death with my brains and mouth and not yelling or throwing things."
But Wes has no tolerance for the kind of behavior that crosses "the line beyond the line," like Beth Stolarcyzk's decision to repeat a false rumor about Jonna Mannion having an extramarital affair, which he called "so disgusting."
"It was so irresponsible of her to do that, it was irresponsible for production to let her get away with it and it was irresponsible to air it," he continued. "It was completely and utter bullshit."
Fortunately, fans can look forward to more onscreen hijinks from Wes in the future, both on the flagship show and the spinoff, if it's up to him.
Wes revealed he was actually set to film the 38th season of The Challenge a few weeks after returning home from All Stars before production was ultimately delayed.
"I want to go back to the flagship show," Wes said. "I'm always going to be invited to that. I will go at some point. I want to do All Stars 4, I want to do all this other stuff, but it all just comes down to scheduling. I am going to do whatever is possible."
After all, the only thing better than one Lamborghini is two.
The Challenge: All Stars is streaming on Paramount+.