Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 Activewear Deals: Nike, Alo, Adidas, Spanx, APL, and More

We shop at Nordstrom all year long. However, this is a very special time of year for loyal Nordstrom shoppers. The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is finally, which means we can get some major savings on the brands we know and love. If you're looking for high-quality activewear at a reasonable price point, this is the perfect opportunity to stock up on some must-have items with some guilt-free spending. A new outfit is a great fitness motivation, right?
There are so many can't-miss deals on activewear from Alo, Zella, Nike, Adidas, Sweaty Betty, APL, and more. See what we're shopping from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.
Nordstrom Activewear Deals
Nike Wildhorse 7 Trail Running Shoe
These running shoes give superior stability and traction on hills, uneven surfaces, and changing terrain. Plus, these colorful sneakers match with so many outfits.
A shopper said, "These are amazing!!! Nike outdid themselves with this shoe. Nice wide toe bed. Very squishy is the only way to explain it when you walk. Very happy with the purchase."
Zella Live In High Waist Leggings
The Zella Live In High Waist Leggings are such a popular buy among Nordstrom shoppers. They're made from a high-performance fabric with stretch and moisture-wicking properties that keep you cool and comfortable no matter what you're doing. The elastic waistband even has a hidden pocket so you can store some small essentials. These also come in grey.
Adidas Swift Run Sneaker
These are excellent running shoes, but they're really a wear-everywhere sneaker that you can rock whether you're working out or note. These also have removable OrthoLite insole for added comfort and support.
Zella Snow Wash Rib Bike Shorts
These Zella bike shorts are super stretchy with a back envelope pocket so you can subtly store your key or phone.
Alo Cozy Hoodie
This is great pre-workout, post-workout, or during your workout. This also comes in teal.
Alo Airlift High Waist 7/8 Leggings
The Alo Airlift High Waist 7/8 Leggings have special flatlock seams to prevent your legs from chafing. The fabric has a second-skin fit and they're made from moisture-wicking, antimicrobial fabric. These are available in Cherry Coa and Galactic Teal colorways.
Zella Performance Mesh Panel Tank
This tank top is breathable and cooling, and just what you need to wear whenever you work up a sweat. It also comes in black.
Zella Mamasana Live In Maternity Ankle Leggings
The Zella Mamasana Live In Maternity Ankle Leggings have a stretchy, supportive panel expands that expands your growing bump. They're made from Zeltek moisture-wicking fabric that dries quickly to keep you cool and comfortable.
Natori Dynamic Contour Underwire Sports Bra
If you have a larger cup size and you've been searching for a sports bra with extra coverage, try out the Natori Dynamic Contour Underwire Sports Bra. It's a medium-impact bra with underwire cups and thin foam pads to minimize bounce while you're on the move. It's made from moisture-wicking, four-way-stretch fabric holds its shape and keeps you cool. Nordstrom has this bra in four colors.
Sweaty Betty Easy Peazy Tank Top
Work up a sweat in this breathable, lightweight tank. It has a high/low tank and it's available in a bunch of cute colors.
Sweaty Betty Power Pocket Workout Leggings
These leggings are sculpting without constricting. These stay put when you work out and they have multiple pockets, including a hidden pocket and two at the side.
A fan of the leggings said, "Listen, I am a Sweaty Betty fan. I adore all of the leggings I have purchased from this brand. I wear a size Large. My jean size is a 12. My waist is 31 my hips 41 and they fit very comfortable. The quality is phenomenal."
Zella Live In Jogger Pants
The Zella Live In Jogger Pants are incredibly versatile, slim pants that are great for working out or lounging around. These come in black, green, and navy.
The North Face Women's Rainsford Jacket
Outsmart the weather with this rain coat that has an adjustable hood.
A fan of the coat said, "I love this jacket. I always grab a rain jacket during the anniversary sale and this one did not disappoint. I'm 5'5", 135lbs, and a 36B. I always size up to a large for layering purposes, and the large fit great with plenty of room. Loved it so much I bought both colors."
Spanx Booty Boost Yoga Pants
These flared yoga pants are flattering, functional, and fashionable. They are sweat-wicking, quick-drying, and breathable no matter what you're up to.
A fan of the pants said, "I am obsessed with these pants. I received them in the mail four days ago and have already worn them twice! I was a little nervous that they would be too long since there isn't a petite option, but they're the perfect length paired with a platform sneaker. Definitely couldn't wear with sandals or flat shoes without alterations though. I love the way these feel, the waistband doesn't roll down and they are so flattering on the legs. 10/10 recommend!"
Free People FP Movement Laura Long Sleeve Top
Don't worry about this shirt riding up since it has extended sleeves with thumbholes. This is just what you need for an outdoor workout during chilly weather or you can even wear it when you're hanging out away from the gym. It also comes in pink and blue.
Outdoor Voices The Exercise Dress
This is the perfect "throw on and go" dress, which is great for a workout, running errands, or even dressing up depending on how you style it. Plus, this is a purchase that you can feel good about since it contains 50% sustainably sourced materials. It also comes in orange and yellow.
A fan of the dress shared, "I love the built in sports bra and bike shorts. The color is so bright and fun!"
Nike Crop Logo High Waist Dri-FIT Leggings
Bring some style to the gym with these polka-dot leggings. These are just as essential as they are cute. They're made with sweat-wicking fabric that adapts to your body and helps you stay cool. These also come in blue.
APL TechLoom Breeze Knit Running Shoe
APL is known for lightweight running shoes that you can rely on. These are supportive and stay put with every step. These have cushioned insoles and a propelium cushioned sole that is responsive with every stride. Nordstrom has these in 19 colorways.
A Nordstrom shopper said, "Love these. It's my second pair. Bought in case they stop making them!" Another raved, "Legit my favorite shoes. So cute and so comfy and washable which makes rationalizing the white easier. I'm bummed that people feel differently bc I could genuinely be the spokesperson for them with how much I hype them up. All my sisters, friends, and in-laws have pairs now. Maybe I'm just a pusher? (Jk) Also, I have fairly wide feet and haven't had an issue with room."
