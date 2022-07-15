Halsey Just Made a Case for Getting a Mullet With New Hair Transformation

"return of my mullet," Halsey shared on Instagram to show off their glam new hairstyle and bold makeup look.

By Alyssa Morin Jul 15, 2022 9:44 PMTags
HairMakeoverStyle Collective HairHalseyTransformation
Watch: Halsey Surprises Fans With Super-Cute Pics of Baby Ender

Halsey's new beauty transformation is so good.

The pop star recently debuted a major hair change and equally bold makeup look on Instagram. In fact, the "Bad at Love" singer recreated a popular '90s trend and gave it a little more rock 'n' roll edge.

"return of my mullet," Halsey's July 13 Instagram caption read, alongside a video of their fearless new 'do and beauty style. "And the nineties-vibes-only red and blue makeup combo. made by color mixing eye paints and lip paints."

That's right, the 27-year-old ditched their waist-length waves for a short hairstyle that screams "business in the front, party in the back." ('80s and '90s babies, this reference is for you!)

Halsey used makeup products from their beauty brand, About Face, to create their fierce look—which entailed bright blue frosty eyeshadow and a burgundy lip. And it comes as no surprise, considering the singer is known for being their own makeup artist.

photos
Halsey's Wildest Red Carpet Looks

Just a day before debuting the new look, Halsey and boyfriend Alev Alydin celebrated their son, Ender Ridley Aydin's first birthday with a sweet shout-out.

"My little tiny baby is a big one year old today!" they wrote in a heartwarming Instagram post, alongside a carousel of images that showcased all of Halsey's hairstyles throughout the year. "Time flies, and I want to land the plane. permanently."

Their message continued, "your baba and I love you so much. you are smart and fiercely determined and sweet and curious and funny. I am so lucky that you found me Ender Ridley!"

Instagram

Halsey isn't the only star to switch up their hairstyle in recent weeks. Scroll through our gallery below to see celebrities' major makeovers.

Instagram
Halsey

The "So Good" singer got into a '90s vibe and recently debuted a blonde mullet.

Getty Images/Instagram
Dua Lipa

The pop star recently showed off her bright hot pink hairdo for her latest Puma collaboration, in which her hairstylist, Chris Appletondubbed, "Candy crush pink."

Instagram, Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Ariana Grande

The singer and actress debuted her new blonde locks as she prepares to play Glinda the Good Witch in the film adaptation of the Broadway play Wicked

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images; BACKGRID
Chris Pine

The actor was seen sporting a full beard and long, shaggy blonde hair as part of his role in the upcoming film Poolman.  

MWP / BACKGRID/ Getty Images
Kristen Stewart

For her role in the upcoming romantic thriller Love Lies Bleeding, the actress chopped her locks into an edgy mullet style.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images, Instagram
Tom Brady

The quarterback rocked red and orange hair as part of the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation's Cut and Color for a Cure event on June 8.

Instagram; The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID
Machine Gun Kelly

MGK calls himself "the Blonde Don" on Instagram, but in early June, he rocked a hot pink hair style to lunch with Megan Fox.

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Cole Sprouse

Jughead, is that you? The Riverdale actor debuted a shockingly scraggly new look on Instagram in May 2022, perhaps for a not-yet-announced film or series project.

Getty Images
Kim Kardashian

Kim has also dyed her dark hair blond many times over the years, most recently in May 2022 for the Met Gala, where she channeled Marilyn Monroe.

Getty Images,Backgrid
Pete Davidson

The former SNL star has dyed his brown hair blond several times over the years, most recently in May 2022, matching his girlfriend Kim Kardashian.

Shutterstock, Patriot Pics / BACKGRID
Zendaya

The actress was spotted with a shorter cut while on the set of her new tennis movie Challengers in Lynn, Massachusetts on May 19, 2022.

Mike Marsland/WireImage, Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Kit Harington

The Game of Thrones alum debuted his clean-shaven look at The Time Traveler's Wife New York premiere on May 11.

Instagram
Chris Evans

The actor recently shaved off the mustache he sported for his role as a villainous CIA agent in Netflix's spy thriller The Gray Man.

Getty Images for Nickelodeon/Instagram
JoJo Siwa

"Mayyyyy have done something todayyyy," the social media star wrote while teasing her new 'do.

JC Olivera/Getty Images, Instagram
Kris Jenner

Have you been keeping up with the momager's look? Kris revealed her new 'do on Instagram in April 2022.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images, TikTok
Selena Gomez

Look at her now. The singer debuted her new bangs on TikTok after she finished filming season two of Only Murders in the Building in late March 2022.

Gerald Matzka/Getty Images, David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage
Eiza González

The actress debuted her platinum blonde hair at a screening of her movie Ambulance in London on March 23.

Shutterstock/MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images
Chris Pine

Before attending the 2022 Producers Guild Awards, the actor stepped out in a beard presumably for his character in the upcoming film Poolman.

Instagram/Getty Images
Drake

The "Hotline Bling" rapper took to his Instagram Story on March 11 to reveal his new braids. 

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images, T.JACKSON / BACKGRID
Gigi Hadid

The supermodel went platinum in March 2022.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images, Instagram
Chrishell Stause

The Selling Sunset star gave fans their first peek at her new bangs on Instagram in early March 2022. As she put it, "This is my Heidi Klum era."

Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage, Backgrid
Chris Pine

While out in Los Angeles, the Star Trek alum was spotted sporting a head-turning look, which included a full beard and longer hair.

Cindy Ord/MG21/Getty Images, Instagram
Simu Liu

The Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star revealed he'd decided to go blonde in an Instagram post on Feb. 1, 2022: "Sorry ma pls don't kill me."

Photograph by Eddy Chen/HBO, Instagram
Angus Cloud

While he may by recognized for his scruff and streetwear on Euphoria, the actor appears to be sporting a clean-shaven look for his upcoming film, The Line. 

Instagram
Katie Thurston

The Bachelorette star revealed her new bob in January 2022. "A quick car selfie after this amazing cut," she shared. "While I loved having a natural long look created by @colorbyally , I knew I was ready for something new in 2022." 

Instagram, Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Karlie Kloss

After years of having blonde hair, the supermodel decided she was ready to go back to brunette and debuted her new style in January 2022.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/Instagram
Billie Eilish

Back in November 2021, the "Happier Than Ever" singer "went red for a week." She ultimately chose more of a brunette hair color. 

Instagram/Getty
Demi Lovato

The "I Love Me" singer debuted a dramatic hairstyle ahead of the New Year: A fiery buzzcut!

Michael Hickey/WireImage; Instagram
Saweetie

Saweetie is ahead of the "new year, new me" trend! The 28-year-old star showed off her new buzzcut on Instagram on Christmas Eve.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic, Mike Coppola/NBC
Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus added some dark streaks to her blonde hair for a cool new look, which she debuted on the Dec. 9 episode of The Tonight Show.

 

photos
View More Photos From Stars' Epic Hair Transformations

