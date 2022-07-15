Wayfair 20th Anniversary Save-a-Thon Sale: Get This Chic $450 Hall Tree for $55 & More Jaw-Dropping Deals

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
There's a huge anniversary sale happening right now where you can score the best deals on trendy home finds — and no, we're not talking about the Nordstrom sale!
In case you didn't already know, Wayfair is celebrating their 20th Anniversary this year and they're celebrating by dropping brand new home goods for really great discounted prices. Their anniversary celebration is so big, they're not limiting it to just one big sale. In fact, they're currently holding a Wayfair 20th Anniversary Save-a-Thon Event, where you can shop the top deals on summer must-haves.
Whether you're going for cool coastal living or a boho chic vibe, Wayfair has everything you need to make your home look exactly how you want at great prices. For instance, this shopper-fave patio umbrella is originally $130, but you can get it on sale for $38. We even found this cute $435 hall tree for $55. It's practical, chic and such an incredible deal. Don't pass this up as one color has already sold out.
Wondering what you can get at the Wayfair 20th Anniversary Save-a-Thon Event? Check out our picks for the best deals below.
The Best Deals on Furniture & More From the Wayfair Anniversary Save-a-Thon Event
Bodum Brazil French Press Coffee Maker
Upgrade your morning cup coffee with the Bodum Brazil French Press Coffee Maker. You can use this for hot coffee, cold brew or tea. It brews quietly and you'll have your coffee done in four minutes.
Ovente Non Stick Electric Grill and Panini Press
Make delicious sandwiches for breakfast, lunch and dinner with this minimal effort electric grill and panini press. According to reviewers, it's perfectly sized for compact kitchens, it's convenient and works really well.
Wade Logan Chisolm All Season Microfiber Down Alternative Comforter
When a comforter is described as "amazingly soft," it's going to catch our attention. This all season microfiber comforter from Wade Logan comes in six colors: white, chocolate, gray, ivory, navy and sage. It's originally $65 for a queen, but it's on sale today for $30. It has over 1,700 five-star reviews and shoppers love how light, fluffy and snuggly this is.
Freeport Park Foshee Market Umbrella
This shopper-loved patio umbrella with over 7,900 five-star reviews will give you a nice shade while you're relaxing in your backyard. It's large and covers a lot of area, comes in multiple colors and reviewers say it's even super easy to assemble. It comes in multiple colors and most of them are on sale for less than $40.
Wrought Studio Aliyaha 20 Piece Flatware Set, Service for 4
This flatware set by Wrought Studio comes with 20 chic pieces that are sure to elevate your table setting. It's originally $115, but it's on sale now for less than $50. You can choose to get this in black, copper or gold.
Umbra 14.88-inch Wide Solid Wood 5 - Hook Wall Mounted Coat Rack
This wall mounted coat rack is so cute and you can use it for anything from coats to bath towels to hanging plants. There are two colors to choose from.
Sand & Stable Teele 18-inch Wide Round Pouf Ottoman
This highly versatile pouf ottoman by Sand & Stable can be used as an extra seat, table, and more. It comes in multiple colors, it's on sale for $73. It's nearly $200 originally, so you're getting a solid deal.
Yurig 5'' Wide 4 - Hook Wall Hook in Navy/Black/Turquoise
Coastal-inspired living is everything right now, and you can get this set of top-rated wall hooks for $72.
Greyleigh Needville Modern & Contemporary Accent Mirror
This elegant accent mirror is so well-loved by Wayfair shoppers, it has over 5,000 five-star reviews. There are six colors to choose from, and they're on sale for as low as $51.
Jaxx Ponce Outdoor Small Outdoor Friendly Bean Bag Chair & Lounger
This outdoor bean bag chair and lounger is giving us all the cool, relaxing summer vibes. It's originally $240, but it's on sale now for $179. There are three colors to choose from. Shoppers say these not only look great, they're actually pretty comfy.
Birch Lane 3-Piece Wicker Basket Nesting Set
This gorgeous wicker basket nesting set will store extra pillows, throw blankets, books, toys and more in the trendiest way possible. It's originally $117, but it's on sale now for $75. Such a great deal that's just the price of one basket in other retailers.
Wade Logan Alondo 30'' Wide Hall Tree with Bench and Shoe Storage
This discount is insanely huge, we had to do a double take. Right now, you can score this practical and chic $435 hall tree for just $55. Incredible!
