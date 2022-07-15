Wayfair 20th Anniversary Save-a-Thon Sale: Get This Chic $450 Hall Tree for $55 & More Jaw-Dropping Deals

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

There's a huge anniversary sale happening right now where you can score the best deals on trendy home finds — and no, we're not talking about the Nordstrom sale!

In case you didn't already know, Wayfair is celebrating their 20th Anniversary this year and they're celebrating by dropping brand new home goods for really great discounted prices. Their anniversary celebration is so big, they're not limiting it to just one big sale. In fact, they're currently holding a Wayfair 20th Anniversary Save-a-Thon Event, where you can shop the top deals on summer must-haves.

Whether you're going for cool coastal living or a boho chic vibe, Wayfair has everything you need to make your home look exactly how you want at great prices. For instance, this shopper-fave patio umbrella is originally $130, but you can get it on sale for $38. We even found this cute $435 hall tree for $55. It's practical, chic and such an incredible deal. Don't pass this up as one color has already sold out.

Wondering what you can get at the Wayfair 20th Anniversary Save-a-Thon Event? Check out our picks for the best deals below.