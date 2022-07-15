Handmaid's Tale Season 5: Meet The Afterparty Star Playing Serena's Superfan

If you thought Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) was terrifying before, just wait until her back-up arrives. Meet the actress joining her fight during The Handmaid's Tale's season five here.

By Daniel Trainor Jul 15, 2022 9:08 PMTags
TVElisabeth MossCelebritiesThe Handmaid's Tale
There's a Serena storm brewing on The Handmaid's Tale.

With the knowledge that season five of the Hulu drama, premiering September 14, highlights the rise in popularity of Serena (Yvonne Strahovski), we now know she's getting reinforcements in the form of The Afterparty star Genevieve Angelson.

Angelson will play "Mrs. Wheeler, an affluent Canadian who idolizes Serena and who is a driving force behind the rise of Gilead in Toronto," according to TVLine

The actress confirmed the news on Twitter July 14, posting a photo of herself in the trademark teal of the commanders' wives on Handmaid's, with the caption: "Blessed be the project reveal @HandmaidsOnHulu season 5 sept 14"

Angelson, who will reportedly appear on five episodes during season five, has also appeared on New Amsterdam, This Is Us and Blue Bloods

Following the death of her husband Commander Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) at the hands of June (Elisabeth Moss) and the other handmaids at the end of season four, the new season will feature Serena looking to "raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead's influence creeps into Canada," according to Hulu.

Sounds like she'll have some support.

photos
2022 TV Premiere Dates

In the teaser for season five, U.S. representative Mark Tuello (Sam Jaeger) warns June, "A handmaid killing her commander—Gilead is not going to let that stand."

June, however, accuses Serena of milking the Commander's death for sympathy, saying, "She knows the world is watching."

The teaser concludes with June and Serena coming face-to-face as June reaches for a gun. 

Looks like we've got a battle on our hands.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Watch it all go down when the fifth season of The Handmaid's Tale premieres September 14 on Hulu.

