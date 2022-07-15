Handmaid's Tale Season 5: Meet The Afterparty Star Playing Serena's Superfan

Watch : Alexis Bledel Announces Exit From "The Handmaid's Tale"

There's a Serena storm brewing on The Handmaid's Tale.

With the knowledge that season five of the Hulu drama, premiering September 14, highlights the rise in popularity of Serena (Yvonne Strahovski), we now know she's getting reinforcements in the form of The Afterparty star Genevieve Angelson.

Angelson will play "Mrs. Wheeler, an affluent Canadian who idolizes Serena and who is a driving force behind the rise of Gilead in Toronto," according to TVLine.

The actress confirmed the news on Twitter July 14, posting a photo of herself in the trademark teal of the commanders' wives on Handmaid's, with the caption: "Blessed be the project reveal @HandmaidsOnHulu season 5 sept 14"

Angelson, who will reportedly appear on five episodes during season five, has also appeared on New Amsterdam, This Is Us and Blue Bloods.

Following the death of her husband Commander Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) at the hands of June (Elisabeth Moss) and the other handmaids at the end of season four, the new season will feature Serena looking to "raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead's influence creeps into Canada," according to Hulu.

Sounds like she'll have some support.