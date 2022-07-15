The MixtapE! Presents P!nk, Kelsea Ballerini, Demi Lovato and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.
It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)
As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!
Demi Lovato is going back to their roots.
On July 15, the singer gave fans another pop-rock anthem from their upcoming album with the release of "Substance."
"Bringing that sound back is obviously the rebirth of my music, but also as a person," they said on Audacy Check In. "This album I'm really proud of...I just feel more sure of myself as a person, as an artist and that's why I think this body of work is gonna be the one that I'm the most proud of."
This summer weekend, Demi isn't the only A-list star showcasing new tunes. From Calvin Harris to Kelsea Ballerini, see all the new music picks we are loving below.
P!nk—"Irrelevant"
The singer urges fans to take action and advocate for their rights in this protest anthem. "As a woman with an opinion and the fearlessness to voice that opinion, it gets very tiring when the only retort is to tell me how irrelevant I am," P!nk said. "I am relevant because I exist, and because I am a human being. No one is irrelevant. And no one can take away my voice."
Calvin Harris feat. Justin Timberlake, Halsey and Pharrell—"Stay With Me"
With a star-studded collaboration list like this, you can only expect a dance floor ready tune perfect for any party. We may have just found another track to add to our songs of the summer list.
G-Flip—"Waste of Space"
Released in honor and celebration of International Non-Binary People's Day, G-Flip's incredibly personal new track showcases a more raw and vulnerable side of the artist. "I'm releasing this song because I know that if I had this song as a kid, it would have changed my entire life," they said. "When you Google 'non-binary,' it says neither a man nor woman, but it's so much more than that. It's a spectrum. I'm not neither, I feel like I'm both. Everyone lies on a different part of the spectrum, even those who identify as a girl or a boy. To anyone who's ever felt like a waste of space, you're not. You're important, you matter, and you have purpose in this world."
Demi Lovato—"Substance"
Featured on their upcoming album Holy Fvck, this new track continues to prove Demi is ready to rock. "I'm so excited to share another taste of what's in store for this album," they said. "We can all relate to searching for something more in life, and I want this song to make you feel like you're having a damn good time while doing it."
Kelsea Ballerini—"Love Is a Cowboy"
Not only did the country singer announce her fourth studio album, Subject to Change, is coming out in September, but she also shared a new song from the work of art. The track hinges on dusty guitar and airy production as she delivers a vivid story. "I feel so giddy, proud and lucky to share this next season together," Kelsea teased on Instagram.
Finneas—"Mona Lisa, Mona Lisa"
The Oscar and Grammy winner returned with a brand-new song and music video. On the percussion-driven track, Finneas savors spending time with his girlfriend, actress Claudia Sulewski, while singing, "She could be the Mona Lisa, if the Mona Lisa had a prettier face."
Michelle Branch—"I'm A Man"
Laid against a blues-rock tempo, Michelle's new song explores the gender roles of both men and women. "I can't tell you how much it means to me that you're still beside me listening after all these years," Michelle wrote on Instagram. "Play it loud!"
Jessie Baylin—"That's the Way"
This intoxicating track, featured on her upcoming album Jersey Girl, finds Jessie singing of a love so all-consuming that it turns destructive. "I had to write myself back into existence," she said when teasing the project. "I'd been feeling lost, empty, unsure if I'd ever make music again, and I think this album came along to remind me of who I really am, of who I could still become."
Ryan Morgan—"Our Summer"
Inspired by a trip to Siesta Key, Fla., the rising country star wrote his new song in hopes that people can build memories with a loved one or friends every summer. "A song like 'Our Summer' doesn't have to end when summer does," he said. "It doesn't matter where you're at. As long as the sun is shining and you're having fun, this song is for you."
Bella Poarch—"Dolls"
Featuring cameos from Grimes, Bretman Rock, Chloe Cherry, Madison Beer and more, Bella's new song and music video proves why she's a breakout global superstar. "‘Dolls' is all about self-empowerment and confidence," Bella said. "It's a follow up to my song ‘Build A Bitch' but it stands out on its own as well by being gentle but fierce, beautiful but deadly. The importance of helping one another while also not letting anyone make you feel weak or worthless."
Christina Perri—"blue"
Her deeply personal album a lighter shade of blue follows Christina's healing journey after losing her daughter Rosie in 2020. "I am so excited to finally share my third studio album," Christina said. "It was written and recorded across the last give years with so many people I love. These songs were created with emotion and heart and have completely saved me. I hope they help you too."
Violet Saturn—"Who Is She?"
The brother-and-sister act summon the raw energy and provocations of pop-punk and classic rock with a fresh twist. Lead singer Lauren Carr Reed, 17, brings powerful vocals to the band's addictive, angsty songs, while brother Spencer Carr Reed, 20, holds down the instrumentals and production.
Happy listening!