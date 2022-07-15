Joe Jonas Shares Heartwarming Video With Sophie Turner After Welcoming Baby No. 2

After welcoming baby No. 2, Joe Jonas shared a sweet video with his wife Sophie Turner on Instagram, looking back on moments from their epic love story.

By Tamantha Gunn Jul 15, 2022 8:31 PMTags
BabiesJoe JonasCouplesCelebritiesInstagramSophie Turner
Watch: Joe Jonas' SWEET Tribute to Sophie Turner After Baby No. 2

Joe Jonas is just in love with his wife Sophie Turner

After news broke on July 14 that they had welcomed their second baby girl, the Jonas Brothers singer, 32, shared a touching video of him and his wife's cutest moments over the years. The Instagram post, which was shared to the tune of his rock band DNCE's song "Got Me Good," features clips of him and Sophie in bed cuddling together and images from their 2019 Las Vegas wedding.

"Started from the bottom now we're here," Joe captioned the July 15 video. "I want to see your love story.

The singer's post comes just one day after the couple—parents to 23-month-old daughter Willa Jonas—confirmed the birth of their second daughter to People, saying in a statement, "Joe and Sophie are happy to announce the arrival of their baby girl."

While the pair is adjusting to the life of being parents of two, Sophie, 26, previously shared her excitement for Willa becoming a big sister. 

photos
Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas: Romance Rewind

"It's what life is about for me—raising the next generation," the Game of Thrones star told Elle UK in June. "The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We're so excited to be expanding the family. It's the best blessing ever."

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Ivana Trump Dead at 73: Ivanka Trump Mourns Mom In New Post

2

Jenna Johnson Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Val Chmerkovskiy

3

Olympic Swimmer Michael Klim Shares His CIDP Diagnosis

And though Sophie and the "Sucker" singer have opted to keep their relationship and family business out of the spotlight, they have spoken out about being parents to their oldest daughter over the last two years.

Instagram

"It's been amazing," Joe recalled of his time as a dad during a May 2021 interview on CBS This Morning. He added of their quality time together, "I'm so thankful and grateful."

Trending Stories

1

Ivana Trump Dead at 73: Ivanka Trump Mourns Mom In New Post

2

Jenna Johnson Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Val Chmerkovskiy

3

Bachelor Nation's Becca Kufrin & Thomas Jacobs Buy a House Together

4

Olympic Swimmer Michael Klim Shares His CIDP Diagnosis

5

Here's The Truth About Rumors Drake Was Arrested in Sweden

Latest News

Love Island USA: Everything We Know About Peacock's New Season

See Abby De La Rosa’s Post With "Newly Engaged Baby Daddy" Nick Cannon

See Leighton Meester & Adam Brody in The River Wild First Look

Gentleman Jack Creator Wants to Find the Show a New Home

Stranger Things Came Out 6 Years Ago: See the Cast Then and Now

Beanie Feldstein Shares Why She'll Be Missing More Funny Girl Shows

Max Joseph Teases a Potential Return to Catfish