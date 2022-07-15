Joe Jonas Shares Heartwarming Video With Sophie Turner After Welcoming Baby No. 2

Watch : Joe Jonas' SWEET Tribute to Sophie Turner After Baby No. 2

Joe Jonas is just in love with his wife Sophie Turner.

After news broke on July 14 that they had welcomed their second baby girl, the Jonas Brothers singer, 32, shared a touching video of him and his wife's cutest moments over the years. The Instagram post, which was shared to the tune of his rock band DNCE's song "Got Me Good," features clips of him and Sophie in bed cuddling together and images from their 2019 Las Vegas wedding.

"Started from the bottom now we're here," Joe captioned the July 15 video. "I want to see your love story.

The singer's post comes just one day after the couple—parents to 23-month-old daughter Willa Jonas—confirmed the birth of their second daughter to People, saying in a statement, "Joe and Sophie are happy to announce the arrival of their baby girl."

While the pair is adjusting to the life of being parents of two, Sophie, 26, previously shared her excitement for Willa becoming a big sister.