Kim Kardashian Channels Sporty Spice With '90s Tracksuit

Watch : Kim Kardashian Poses With All 4 Kids on Tropical Getaway

Kim Kardashian's latest look proves she's entered a new fashion era.

The SKKN founder touched down in New York City earlier this week and has taken the city by storm with a series of unexpected style moments. Case in point? The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star stepped out of the Ritz-Carlton hotel in a multicolored tracksuit on July 13.

And we're not talking about one of Kim's sexy velour tracksuits either. Instead, the SKIMS creator channeled her inner Sporty Spice and brought back the '90s windbreaker, giving it a major (re: chic) upgrade.

For her nighttime outing, Kim sported a navy Baclenciaga tracksuit that featured graphic lines in shades of black and white. She elevated the ensemble with oversized bug-shaped sunglasses from the fashion house, sleek black tennis shoes and a slicked-back bun with a middle part.

It's unclear if Kim's boyfriend, Pete Davidson, has influenced her style, especially since he's known for wearing athleisure apparel. One thing is certain, however, Pete has certainly been inspired by the reality TV star.