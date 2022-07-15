Pregnant Hilaria Baldwin Says Her “Body Is Slowing Down” as She Enters Third Trimester

Hilaria Baldwin is finding ways to stay fit during her pregnancy.
The yoga guru, who is currently expecting her seventh child with husband Alec Baldwin, shared how she's changing up her workout routine as she heads into the final trimester of her pregnancy.
"I feel my body slowing down," Hilaria captioned a July 14 throwback workout video, which featured her doing squats in heels. "I love exercising while pregnant and feel grateful that my pregnancies have allowed for me to be active."
However, just because Hilaria has been able to maintain a fitness regimen while expecting, that doesn't mean that each of her pregnancies has followed the same rule book.
"We all know that every pregnancy is different and much control we have to let go to nature and listen to what our reality is," she wrote. "I got pregnant with Carmen at 28 and I'm 38 [about] to have this baby girl. Age and wear and tear of so many pregnancies and babies are things I def feel."
So, the Living Clearly Method author is sharing a little insight into her favorite types of exercises.
"I was looking at old photos of the babes and I found this video from a few years ago," she wrote. "These are exercises I do now and will be some of the first I go back to after I give birth. Lots of pelvic floor concentration here with squats."
But, as Hilaria warned viewers, there's one major difference between the video and her present-day routine: "Obvs no heels…you guys know me: always moving around with whatever I am wearing."
Now, as she prepares to welcome a baby girl with Alec, Hilaria said she's "respecting the slowing down process and then the slow rev up again after baby."
"The expansion and contraction of the body," she continued. "How grateful I am to have these experiences in my life's story."
In addition to their little one on the way, Alec and Hilaria, who tied the knot in 2012, have welcomed six children together: Carmen, 8, Rafael, 6, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 22 months, and Lucia, 16 months. Alec is also dad to Ireland Baldwin, 26, who he shares with ex Kim Basinger.