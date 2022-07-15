SpongeBob SquarePants Is Celebrating His 36th Birthday and We're Totally Nostalgic

SpongeBob SquarePants has turned 36! See how fans celebrated the Nickelodeon star’s big day.

By Tamantha Gunn Jul 15, 2022
BirthdaysNickelodeon
The Krusty Krew's hardest worker is celebrating another year under the sea. 

On July 14, SpongeBob SquarePants was showered with love from fans all across the world in honor of his 36th birthday.  Yes, he's turning 36—and we're feeling old AF.

Nickelodeon posted a celebratory tweet, reading, "every day is a @SpongeBob day, but today is extra special."

Meanwhile, one fan commemorated the iconic cartoon's special day, writing, "Happy B-Day, SpongeBud! You're My 1st Childhood Show Since I Watch Season 2 And It Was AWESOME!!!!!!! Have A Nice B-B-B-B-B-B-Day, Baby!" Another tweeted, "Happy birthday SpongeBob. I hope you are having a wonderful fun birthday you are my favorite character. I love you SpongeBob."

While SpongeBob may have turned a year older, his age is not stopping him from being booked and busy. 

In February, Paramount+ announced that there will be three brand-new SpongeBob SquarePants movies coming to the streaming platform, with the first one dropping in 2023. The films will focus on the show's original characters, including SpongeBob's BFF Patrick Star, Squidward, Mr. Krabs, Sandy Cheeks and more. 

Additionally, the streamer noted that a fourth SpongeBob project is currently in progress and is slated to be released in theaters. 

"As we've known with Nickelodeon's long-standing success, the kids and family audience is incredibly loyal," chief content officer for Paramount+ Brian Robbins said in a statement Feb. 15, "and we see that on Paramount+ as well, with kids and family ranking as one of the strongest genres on the service in terms of both engagement and subscriber acquisition."

He continued, "So, as they stay for our shows and look for even more of them, we're doubling down on giving them what they want by expanding the universes of the characters they love the best."

