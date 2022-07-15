SpongeBob SquarePants Is Celebrating His 36th Birthday and We're Totally Nostalgic

Watch : SpongeBob Comes Out as Member of LGBTQ+ Community

The Krusty Krew's hardest worker is celebrating another year under the sea.

On July 14, SpongeBob SquarePants was showered with love from fans all across the world in honor of his 36th birthday. Yes, he's turning 36—and we're feeling old AF.

Nickelodeon posted a celebratory tweet, reading, "every day is a @SpongeBob day, but today is extra special."

Meanwhile, one fan commemorated the iconic cartoon's special day, writing, "Happy B-Day, SpongeBud! You're My 1st Childhood Show Since I Watch Season 2 And It Was AWESOME!!!!!!! Have A Nice B-B-B-B-B-B-Day, Baby!" Another tweeted, "Happy birthday SpongeBob. I hope you are having a wonderful fun birthday you are my favorite character. I love you SpongeBob."

While SpongeBob may have turned a year older, his age is not stopping him from being booked and busy.

In February, Paramount+ announced that there will be three brand-new SpongeBob SquarePants movies coming to the streaming platform, with the first one dropping in 2023. The films will focus on the show's original characters, including SpongeBob's BFF Patrick Star, Squidward, Mr. Krabs, Sandy Cheeks and more.