Dua Lipa Taps Into the Barbiecore Trend With New Hot Pink Hair

Watch : Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling's Latest Barbie Costumes Are Fantastic

Dua Lipa's new beauty makeover will have you tickled pink!

The pop star recently kissed her dark brunette hair goodbye and opted for something a lot more fun and electrifying for the summertime: bright pink hair. If anything, Dua is the latest celebrity to tap into the Barbiecore trend that's been taking over the internet.

The bold shade has garnered so much buzz in the last few months, especially after photos emerged of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling from the set of the upcoming Barbie movie. And the "Hallucinate" singer isn't the only star to get in on the hot pink hair trend. Celebs like Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have also embraced pink hair.

Now, Dua is channeling the iconic color. She debuted her epic transformation in campaign photos for her latest collaboration with Puma.

"loved creating and designing this collection," the 26-year-old music sensation wrote on Instagram, alongside images that showcased her new 'do and the sporty-chic clothes.

Chris Appleton was the mastermind behind Dua's hair color, which he dubbed, "Candy crush pink" on July 13.

"Pink make [sic] the boys wink," the celebrity hairstylist captioned a separate Instagram post that showed behind-the-scenes moments of the Puma photoshoot. "lil bts of the magic."