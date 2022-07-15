Love Island USA: Everything We Know About Peacock's Even "Steamier" Season

Watch : Love Island USA: Meet the Cast of Sexy Singles

Welcome to the villa.

Peacock's Love Island USA is about to set summer ablaze with hot hookups, stunning scenery and 10 new Islanders looking for love (and, of course, hookups along the way).

Based on the wildly popular U.K. series of the same name, Love Island USA will follow the group sizzling singles as they compete in "naughtier games and sexier challenges" than ever before, all in an effort to ultimately win a cash prize. Some will even be voted off with the help of viewer voting.

That's right: expect sex, surprises and even some potentially shocking new arrivals in the villa. Oh, and new host Sarah Hyland is sure to bring the heat as well.

Before the show premieres on July 19, we've compiled everything you need to know about the juicy reality dating competition series.

Keep scrolling to learn all there is to know about your new summer TV obsession.