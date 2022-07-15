Why Lizzo Says Her Relationship With Boyfriend Myke Wright "Hits Different"

Lizzo's new love has her feeling good as hell.
A month after the singer made her relationship with boyfriend Myke Wright Instagram official, Lizzo is sharing more details about their romance, including why she believes their bond is so special.
"I have the most genuine people around me," Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Jefferson, said in a July 15 interview with The Breakfast Club. "They don't give a s--t about 'Lizzo' with the chain on. They care about 'Melissa', and everyone I'm close with has known me before all of this happened and I think that's important."
"Even the man I'm with, he knew me before all of this too. We were friends," she added. "It hit different when they knew you before 2019."
Discussing how love saved her life, Lizzo explained that while she doesn't mean she was about to die, allowing herself to accept more love completely changed her perspective.
"I think 'saving your life' doesn't always me you was about to die and somebody saved you," the "About Damn Time" singer said. "Saving your life can also mean, your life was headed in one direction and now it's going in this direction which is a much better healthier, safer, happier place because of love."
She added, "I think I was going towards a really lonely, anxious place in my life, especially after becoming a celebrity."
While her A-lister status has proved to be difficult for her to navigate, Lizzo told Andy Cohen back in April that her fame is "not even a factor" in her relationship with Myke.
Though she didn't name any names at the time, the Grammy winner made it clear that her life as a celebrity doesn't affect how her boyfriend views her.
"If you have the right person, no, not at all," she said. "It should be mutually supportive no matter what that person does."