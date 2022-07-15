Why Lizzo Says Her Relationship With Boyfriend Myke Wright "Hits Different"

Watch : Lizzo Addresses BACKLASH to "Harmful" GRRRLS Lyric

Lizzo's new love has her feeling good as hell.

A month after the singer made her relationship with boyfriend Myke Wright Instagram official, Lizzo is sharing more details about their romance, including why she believes their bond is so special.

"I have the most genuine people around me," Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Jefferson, said in a July 15 interview with The Breakfast Club. "They don't give a s--t about 'Lizzo' with the chain on. They care about 'Melissa', and everyone I'm close with has known me before all of this happened and I think that's important."

"Even the man I'm with, he knew me before all of this too. We were friends," she added. "It hit different when they knew you before 2019."