Check in to Peacock's The Resort With These Chilling First-Look Photos

A couple in search of a beachfront escape get more than they bargained for as a bizarre mystery begins to unfold on The Resort, coming to Peacock on July 28. See the exclusive photos now.

By Allison Crist Jul 19, 2022 7:00 PM
Why book a summer vacation when you could check into Peacock's The Resort from the comfort of your own home? 

The upcoming series stars Cristin Milioti and William Jackson Harper as Emma and Noah, a couple celebrating their 10-year-anniversary with a romantic getaway to Yucatan. The idyllic beachfront destination seems the perfect place to relax—and for Emma, who feels stuck in her marriage, a chance to overcome her doubts—but once she happens upon an old flip phone in the middle of the forrest, everything changes. 

Soon, Emma and Noah are pulled into an unsolved mystery that took place 15 years ago after two teenagers—Sam (Skyler Gisondo) and Violet (Nina Bloomgarden)—went missing.

Determined to find out what happened to the pair, Emma declares she's "gonna get some answers" in The Resort's trailer. Noah surmises that there might not be any, but Emma doesn't waver. "There have to be," she says, "because otherwise, what is the f--king point?"

2022 TV Premiere Dates

If that didn't give you goosebumps, E! News' exclusive first-look photos surely will. See Cristin Milioti, William Jackson Harper, Skyler Gisondo, Nina Bloomgarden and more of the cast in the below snapshots from The Resort

The first three episodes of The Resort premiere July 28 on Peacock, with the remaining five episodes released weekly.

Peacock
Cristin Milioti as Emma, William Jackson Harper as Noah
Peacock
Skyler Gisondo as Sam, Debby Ryan as Sam's girlfriend, Hannah
Peacock
Nina Bloomgarden as Violet, Nick Offerman as her father, Murray
Peacock
Cristin Milioti as Emma
Peacock
Dylan and Becky Ann Baker as Carl and Jan Knowlston, Sam's parents
Peacock
Gabriela Cartol as Luna, a concierge at the resort
Peacock
Luis Gerardo Méndez as Baltasar Frías, head of security at the resort
Peacock
William Jackson Harper as Noah
Peacock
Cristin Milioti as Emma
Peacock
Luis Gerardo Méndez as Baltasar, Gabriela Cartol as Luna
Peacock
Ben Sinclair as Alex, the resort owner
Peacock
Cristin Milioti as Emma, William Jackson Harper as Noah
Peacock
Michael Hitchcock and Parvesh Cheena as vacationers both named Ted
Peacock
Skyler Gisondo as Sam
Peacock
Cristin Milioti as Emma, William Jackson Harper as Noah

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

 

