The Boys' College-Aged Spin-Off Finally Gets a Name

Meet the cast of Gen V.
The stars of the upcoming The Boys spin-off announced the show's title in a video shared by Prime Video July 15. "I'm so excited to be a part of this show," Jaz Sinclair said. "And I'm so excited for you guys to watch it."
Set at America's only college for young Supes, Gen V will give viewers a glimpse of how Vought International prepares their students for what lays ahead. As Asa Germann teased, "It's got everything The Boys has, the intensity, the grit, the humor."
But there's more hormones to deal with. London Thor said, "Superheroes, college—what could go wrong?"
Truthfully, it seems like there's a lot of trouble on the horizon, with Prime Video describing the show as "part college show, part Hunger Games"—as in, the movie in which teenagers are tasked with killing each other till there's only person standing.
But unlike Hunger Games, Gen V isn't exactly family-friendly. According to Prime, the show is an "irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities."
The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke previously expressed excitement for this new series, which takes inspiration from Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's comic books. "Much like Mork & Mindy spun off from Happy Days—which is an insane and true fact—our spinoff will exist in the Vought Cinematic Universe, yet have a tone and style all its own," Kripke previously said in a statement. "It's our take on a college show, with an ensemble of fascinating, complicated and sometimes deadly Young Supes."
The Boys is streaming now on Prime Video.