How Black Bird Humanizes Even the Worst Imaginable Criminals

Watch : Apple TV+'s Black Bird Stars Talk Show's Characterization

The Black Bird cast may be biased, but they think the show is one of the best out there.

The Apple TV+ series, which chronicles the real-life story of Jimmy Keene and accused serial killer Larry DeWayne Hall, features incredible performances from Taron Egerton, Paul Walter Hauser, Greg Kinnear and Sepideh Moafi. But the actors think the best aspect of the show is Dennis LeHane's writing.

The screenwriter, who wrote Shutter Island, Gone Baby Gone and Mystic River, sprinkles in subtle details that depict the nuance of each character and the story itself. "What's incredible about Dennis's script is that it's a psychological thriller, and it's deeply human," Sepideh told E! News. "He humanizes people that we couldn't imagine in our day to day lives."

Sepideh, who plays the fictional detective Lauren McCauley, noted that Larry (Paul) is accused of murdering numerous women, and "as impossible as it is to see this potential killer as as a human being, somehow we are able to humanize this person."