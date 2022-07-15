BaubleBar Deals Starting at $3: Shop the 29 Best Discounts Before They Sell Out

Here's how you can get an extra 20% discount on BaubleBar's sale section.

By Marenah Dobin Jul 15, 2022 4:55 PMTags
E-comm: BaubleBar Sale

Jewelry is the perfect way to elevate your outfit to another level. You can set the tone and completely switch up your vibe depending on your choice of accessories. If you're looking for great jewelry, BaubleBar has something for everyone, from fun, colorful pieces to classic styles with gold plating and pearls. Whether you want high-quality jewelry for gifts or even for yourself, BaubleBar is the place to shop. Right now, there's a major sale going on.

Use the promo code TWENTY at checkout to get an EXTRA 20% discount on sale items from BaubleBar. That means you can get rings, earrings, hair bows, or necklaces for as low as $3. You can't beat these prices. If you want to treat yourself to some fashionable jewelry finds from BaubleBar, here are some of the top picks from the sale.

BaubleBar Earrings on Sale

BaubleBar Umbrella Earrings

Whether you're on a vacation or you just wish that you were, these umbrella earrings set the tone for some poolside relaxation.

$28
$8
BaubleBar

Sunglasses Earrings

Think pink with these retro-looking earrings shaped like pink sunglasses.

$28
$8
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Flip Flop Earrings

Nothing says summer like a pair of flip flops. These earrings are a great seasonal pick, for sure.

$28
$8
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Hang Loose Earrings

These earrings are great reminder to hang loose this summer.

$28
$8
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Fry Earrings

Celebrate your favorite side dish with these french fry-inspired earrings

$28
$10
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Boca Raton Earrings

These palm tree studs are the perfect ode to those out of office days you're daydreaming about while you work.

$28
$10
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Big Picture Earrings

These dangling earrings look just like a painter's palette. Gift these your most creative friend, an art teacher, or someone who appreciates painting.

$44
$22
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Santorini Earrings

Wear these starfish earrings on your next occasion or you can rock them as a reminder of your love for the beach.

$44
$19
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Lola 18K Gold Earring Set

This colorful trio of earrings is great to wear at the same time if you have multiple piercings. It's also a great deal if you just want to wear each pair individually. 

$78
$38
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Jamille Earrings

Add some style to your look with these dangling heart earrings.

$44
$22
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Necklaces on Sale

BaubleBar Nicci Necklace

Liven up any look with this colorful, beaded necklace that goes with everything. It's already layered with a beautiful gold chain, which means less outfit planning for you. 

$58
$25
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Nora 14K Gold Plated Cubic Zirconia Initial Necklace

A monogram never goes out of style. You can wear this letter necklace on its own or layer it with some of your other favorite pieces.

$48
$12
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Tarot Card Necklace-The Lovers- Black

The Lovers Tarot Necklace is said to honor the important relationships in your life. This pendant is a great layering piece along with some classic gold chains.

$58
$16
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Fiona Necklace

Gold goes with everything. This letter necklace adds a personal touch to any look and it's also a great personal touch for a gift.

$44
$8
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Iman Necklace

If you're not sure how to layer your necklaces, just get one that's already layered for you. This multi-strand necklace is a unique, edgy take on pearls.

$68
$27
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Bracelets on Sale

BaubleBar Karina Tennis Bracelet

If you love pink, this ombre bracelet is made for you. It has a cute heart in the middle and it also comes in lavender.

$48
$19
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Ishtar Pisa Bracelet

Make sure you have good vibes with you when you wear this pavé hamsa bead bracelet. Wear it on its own or stack it with your other go-to bracelets.

$30
$8
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Maritza Initial Pisa Bracelet

The BaubleBar Pisa bracelets are iconic. This initial version is a personal take on the classic design.

$30
$12
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Mickey Initial Pisa Bracelet

If you love BaubleBar's Pisa bracelets and Disney, this Mickey-inspired initial bracelet is perfect for you.

$28
$12
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Beatrice Tennis Bracelet

Revamp the classic tennis bracelet with one of these heart-adorned options.

$48
$19
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Rings on Sale

BaubleBar Mini Alidia Ring

BaubleBar's Alidia rings have such a beloved following. These gorgeous rings come in so many colors and they're fun for stacking or you can wear them on their own.

$44
$10
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Alice Ring

This is a spherical version of BaubleBar's best-selling Alidia Ring. It has extra sparkly stones and lots of shine.

$44
$6
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Alanna Ring

This is a fun addition to your jewelry collection. This colorful ring is available in three styles.

$44
$6
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Amara Ring

This ring is the perfect pear-ing with any outfit. 

$44
$4
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Millie 18K Gold Ring Set

Gold rings are a timeless style. You won't regret buying this two-piece set. These pieces go with everything.

$118
$34
BaubleBar

Hair Accessories on Sale

BaubleBar Hayden Hair Clip

This claw clip with a black bow is a great way to add some polish to your style in an instant.

$14
$4
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Clara Headband

Add a touch of sophistication to your ensemble with this pearl-adorned headband.

$48
$10
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Resin Initial Hair Clip

Update your hairstyle with one of these initial-adorned barrettes. These come in black, pink, and leopard.

$16
$3
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Dallas Cowboys Hair Bow

Root for your favorite NFL team with one of these spirited hair bows.

$15
$4
BaubleBar

If you're looking for more great jewelry, check out these recommendations from Julianne Hough

