Why Jonna Mannion Almost Quit The Challenge: All Stars Season 3 Before Her Historic Win

Reality TV got a little too real for Jonna Mannion.
The Real World: Cancun veteran has participated in all three installments The Challenge: All Stars, the Paramount+ spinoff of The Challenge, and has proven to be a force to be reckoned with, becoming the only female champion of All-Stars after winning season three. Did we mention it was Jonna's second consecutive win?
But her back-to-back victories almost didn't happen after Beth Stolarcyzk spread a rumor that Jonna was allegedly cheating on her husband Kevin Stephens with her season two partner MJ Garrett. The unfounded allegation was so devastating that Jonna revealed to E! News that she almost quit the show.
"I signed up for this, my family supports and backs me, but the Internet lives forever," Jonna said. "When someone comes out and says something like that, people know have this opinion of you and it lives on."
Having already taken five months away from her husband and two children—daughter Naleigh, 5, and son Caleb, 2—to film the show, Jonna explained it "was already a lot for me." Then Beth accused her of having an extramarital affair and, as she put it, "killed the vibe" of the experience.
"I didn't know that she had these intentions," Jonna said. "This is something maybe I would expect on the flagship show because it's all drama and who can go after who."
So, coming off of her win in season two, Jonna felt as though she had no reason to continue with the show. However, she persevered, saying, "I had my moment in the middle of the night, but pulled it together and found the strength."
Ultimately, Jonna ended up getting revenge in two ways: She sent Beth home in an elimination, and went on to win the season. She's taking home $250,000—along with the male winner Wes Bergmann—and cementing her status as All Stars' most formidable competitor.
Since the season has aired, Jonna has not heard from Beth nor has Beth addressed the comments she made.
"When you make a public mistake, come out with a public apology," Jonna said. "I'm a very forgiving person and usually open and willing if someone reaches out to me. She's reached out to several people and said she was going to apologize, but I haven't heard from her. She has my number."
Jonna previously competed on five seasons of The Challenge, but had never made it to a final before the first season of All Stars. So what changed for the 33-year-old during her six-year break from the franchise?
"The biggest difference between me back then and me now is, well, it's a lot," Jonna said with a laugh. "Before I didn't really treat it seriously. I went thinking, 'Oh, there's a possibility I could win,' but I didn't really believe that."
"Now that I am older and wiser, it's just different for me now," she continued. "I have my husband, my kids and a real life back at home, so taking the time away to film All Stars was a big deal for me. I had the mindset when I was there of 'I am showing up here not to make friends, not to hang out and have fun.' I just came to win."
And she did just that, joining an elite group of Challengers who have won back-to-back seasons. With her two victories, Jonna has netted $500,000 and definitely has plans for her prize money.
"Honestly, the only thing I need to do is buy a bigger car," she revealed. "I am going to get a SUV and just save for the future and set my kids up. That was the goal."
Another ambition? Returning for another season of All Stars to continue her winning streak. "At this point, I feel like I have to!" Jonna said. "As the only female winner I feel like I have to defend that title."
But that is not the only crown she's eyeing, revealing she "would love the opportunity to go back to the flagship. Now that I'm a strong player, I would love to test those skills in that environment."
The only issue preventing Jonna from returning to The Challenge is scheduling as the main show can film for up three months, depending on how long you last in the competition.
"That's what I love about All Stars, it's a shorter period of time," Jonna explained. "That's something that I can do. Never say never, we'll see what happens, but at this point, to leave for that long is not possible for me."
The Challenge: All Stars is streaming on Paramount+.