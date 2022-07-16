Why Jonna Mannion Almost Quit The Challenge: All Stars Season 3 Before Her Historic Win

Watch : The Challenge Returns, Baffling Brides & The One That Got Away

Reality TV got a little too real for Jonna Mannion.

The Real World: Cancun veteran has participated in all three installments The Challenge: All Stars, the Paramount+ spinoff of The Challenge, and has proven to be a force to be reckoned with, becoming the only female champion of All-Stars after winning season three. Did we mention it was Jonna's second consecutive win?

But her back-to-back victories almost didn't happen after Beth Stolarcyzk spread a rumor that Jonna was allegedly cheating on her husband Kevin Stephens with her season two partner MJ Garrett. The unfounded allegation was so devastating that Jonna revealed to E! News that she almost quit the show.

"I signed up for this, my family supports and backs me, but the Internet lives forever," Jonna said. "When someone comes out and says something like that, people know have this opinion of you and it lives on."