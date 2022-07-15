Bachelor Nation's Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs Just Took a Major Step in Their Relationship

Becca Kufrin is moving from roses to homes.
On July 15, the former Bachelorette star shared that she and fiancé Thomas Jacobs purchased a house together in San Diego, Calif.
"Officially co-home owners!" she captioned a carousel of pictures featuring the couple and their two dogs in front of the home. "Tommy is my new roommate and Minno & Leo are our new tenants. Let's fill this home with so many laughs, meals, memories, and maybe a couple babies."
Several members of Bachelor Nation shared their excitement for Thomas and Becca in the comments section of her post, including Tayshia Adams, who wrote, "Ahh, SO happy for you both!!!!! Can't help but smile from ear to ear looking at these!! Cheers to you two!!!"
Tia Booth commented, Wooooo!!!!," while DeAnna Stagliano wrote, "Love it! Congratulations!!!"
Buying a house seemed to be the next step for the pair—who met on the set of Bachelor in Paradise season seven—after Becca proposed to Thomas in May.
"We knew we wanted to eventually get married and spend our lives together," the season 14 Bachelorette exclusively told E! News June 14. "But he obviously just thought he was going to be the one to do it. No questions asked."
Becca said she started to devise a plan to propose to Thomas while she was away co-hosting The Bachelor: Live on Stage tour. "I was like, 'Look, I'm going to be home in a few weeks and there's so much to do in this lifetime, but I just want him to know how committed I am,'" she told E! News. "So, I started planning in April, all of the things that would go into my proposal for him, and it all came to fruition in the middle of May."
On the day of the proposal, Becca said she had butterflies but was sure Thomas would say yes because "he's not the type of guy to feel emasculated."
"The day of, I was like, 'Oh my gosh, this is what every man feels like when he's about to get down on one knee!'" she said. "You just live in this surreal dreamlike moment, and you want to make sure everything is perfect and that you say the right thing. And I blacked out."
Becca hopes her act of love can serve as an inspiration to other women, telling E!, "I hope, if anything, other women can see this and be like, 'You know what, screw the norm. I'm gonna rock the boat and do it my way if that's what feels right.'"