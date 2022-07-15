Sabrina Carpenter Reflects on Being Called "S--t" and "Homewrecker" in New Song

Watch : Joshua Bassett Serenades E!'s Erin Lim With Original Song

Sabrina Carpenter is wearing her heart on her sleeve.

The singer released her new album Emails I Can't Send on July 15, and one song in particular has fans talking. On the track "Because I Liked a Boy," Carpenter sings about the judgement she faced over a relationship.

The Girl Meets World actress reflects on bonding with a guy "over Black Eyed Peas and complicated exes." And while Carpenter says "it was all so innocent," she suggests not everyone viewed it that way and passed judgment.

"Now I'm a homewrecker I'm a s--t," Carpenter sings. "I got death threats filling up semi-trucks."

Throughout the song, Carpenter reflects on people making their own assumptions about the situation.

"I'm the hot topic on your tongue," she continues. "I'm a rebound gettin' 'round/Stealin' from the young/Tell me who I am/Guess I don't have a choice/All I because I liked a boy."

And Carpenter suggests it hasn't been an easy time. "I'm not catastrophizing/Everything's derailing," she sings. "Was only tryna hold you close/While your heart was failing/It's not internet illusion/Just two kids going through it/You said I'm too late to be your first love/But I'll always be your favorite."

"Fell so deeply into it/It was all so innocent," she later adds. "Dating boys with exes/No, I wouldn't recommend it."