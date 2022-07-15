Donatella Versace Reflects on 25 Years Since Brother Gianni Versace's Murder

Watch : Naomi Campbell Shares Pic of Baby Girl to Honor Gianni Versace

Donatella Versace is still reeling over the death of her brother, Gianni Versace.

On July 15, Donatella marked the 25th anniversary of his death, sharing a carousel of throwback photos of Gianni, including a black and white pic of herself with him, on social media.

"25 years of missing you, Gianni," she captioned the Instagram post. "Every day, I wish you were still here."

On July 15, 1997, Gianni was gunned down outside his infamous Miami Beach mansion by serial killer Andrew Cunanan after a morning walk to buy an Italian newspaper from a local cafe. He was 50 years old.

Just days before his murder, the Versace founder was in Paris, debuting a new collection.

Gianni's partner, Antonio D'Amico, heard the gunshots and ran outside. "My heart just stopped to beat," he told Dateline in 2017, speaking out about the murder for the first time. "So, I ran out and then I saw Gianni laying down on the stairs in blood."