Donatella Versace Reflects on 25 Years Since Brother Gianni Versace's Murder

Donatella Versace is still reeling over the death of her brother, Gianni Versace.
On July 15, Donatella marked the 25th anniversary of his death, sharing a carousel of throwback photos of Gianni, including a black and white pic of herself with him, on social media.
"25 years of missing you, Gianni," she captioned the Instagram post. "Every day, I wish you were still here."
On July 15, 1997, Gianni was gunned down outside his infamous Miami Beach mansion by serial killer Andrew Cunanan after a morning walk to buy an Italian newspaper from a local cafe. He was 50 years old.
Just days before his murder, the Versace founder was in Paris, debuting a new collection.
Gianni's partner, Antonio D'Amico, heard the gunshots and ran outside. "My heart just stopped to beat," he told Dateline in 2017, speaking out about the murder for the first time. "So, I ran out and then I saw Gianni laying down on the stairs in blood."
After learning of Gianni's death, Donatella and their brother Santo Versace immediately traveled from their fashion headquarters in Milan to Miami. Twenty years after his passing, she reflected on his murder.
"When my brother was murdered, I had the eyes of the whole world on me and 99 percent of them thought I wasn't going to make it," Donatella shared to The Guardian in 2017. "And maybe I thought the same, at first. My brother was the king, and my whole world had crashed around me."
Following Gianni's death, Donatella took over the fashion empire—which has been worn by the likes of Naomi Campbell, Madonna, Regina King, Anne Hathaway and Elton John—and became the chief designer and vice president of the Versace Group.
In 2017, Donatella dedicated Versace's 2018 Spring line to her late brother, telling Vogue at the time that it took two decades because it was "too painful to think about it before. Twenty years went by and I was ready."