Exclusive

How Alana Hadid Paid Tribute to Sister Gigi Hadid and More With Her Cozy Clothing Collection

Alana Hadid and Emily Perlstein honored their loved ones with their latest La Detresse collection. Get all the details on the duo's nod to supermodel Gigi Hadid in the exclusive interview below.

By Jess Cohen Jul 15, 2022 2:43 PMTags
FashionInterviewsExclusivesCelebritiesGigi Hadid
Watch: Bella Hadid Celebrates "Best Sister" Gigi's 27th Birthday

Keeping it in the family.

That's the motto La Detresse co-founders Alana Hadid and Emily Perlstein are following with their latest collection, Summer Trip. In fact, the duo paid tribute to a number of loved ones with their new clothing items, including naming two tank dresses after Alana's younger sister Gigi Hadid.

"We've always been so supported," Alana told E! News at the Summer Trip collection celebration, held at Dante Seaport in New York City July 14. "I think one of the best things about our brand has been how supported we've always felt by our friends and family, which is why we named a lot of these pieces after our family."

Alana, whose younger sister Bella Hadid was by her side at the event, added, "It's a tribute."

As for the inspiration behind the collection? "It's about a summer trip—which is a little play on words because people are getting out, they're traveling again," Alana explained. "So people are allowed to go out on a summer trip. But it's also a little bit of a psychedelic vibe."

photos
Bella and Gigi Hadid's Best Style Moments

"We just wanted it to be easy," she continued, "and the whole collection you can take on a trip with you and wear for the rest of your life."

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Ivana Trump Dead at 73: Ivanka Trump Mourns Mom In New Post

2

Jenna Johnson Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Val Chmerkovskiy

3

Olympic Swimmer Michael Klim Shares His CIDP Diagnosis

Alana and Emily were also joined by celebs Chloe Cherry, Cassandra Grey, Samantha Ronson, Maria Alia, Meredith Fineman, Dakota Lohan, Jonboy, Mike Tommasiello, Harry Hill, Timo Weiland and Olivia Perez at their private event, during which guests enjoyed Belvedere Vodka specialty cocktails, Martini & Rossi spritz cocktails and ROSALUNA mezcal signature drinks along with bites provided by Dante Seaport.

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

"Tonight was a blast," Alana wrote on Instagram after the event. "Just a little @la_detresse with friends and fam."

Trending Stories

1

Ivana Trump Dead at 73: Ivanka Trump Mourns Mom In New Post

2

Jenna Johnson Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Val Chmerkovskiy

3

Is Nick Cannon Engaged? Here's the Post That’s Raising Eyebrows

4

Olympic Swimmer Michael Klim Shares His CIDP Diagnosis

5

Bachelor Nation's Becca Kufrin & Thomas Jacobs Buy a House Together

Latest News

The Boys' College-Aged Spin-Off Finally Gets a Name

Exclusive

How the Miss USA 2022 Pageant Will Honor Cheslie Kryst After Her Death

Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares Pic of Her and Chris Pratt's Daughters

Brittney Griner Was Prescribed Cannabis, Lawyers Testify In Court

Ariana Grande's Wicked Blonde Hair Will Give You Glinda Vibes

Exclusive

How Black Bird Humanizes Even the Worst Imaginable Criminals

Judge Greg Mathis Wants Son to "Make a Difference" After Coming Out