How Alana Hadid Paid Tribute to Sister Gigi Hadid and More With Her Cozy Clothing Collection

Keeping it in the family.

That's the motto La Detresse co-founders Alana Hadid and Emily Perlstein are following with their latest collection, Summer Trip. In fact, the duo paid tribute to a number of loved ones with their new clothing items, including naming two tank dresses after Alana's younger sister Gigi Hadid.

"We've always been so supported," Alana told E! News at the Summer Trip collection celebration, held at Dante Seaport in New York City July 14. "I think one of the best things about our brand has been how supported we've always felt by our friends and family, which is why we named a lot of these pieces after our family."

Alana, whose younger sister Bella Hadid was by her side at the event, added, "It's a tribute."

As for the inspiration behind the collection? "It's about a summer trip—which is a little play on words because people are getting out, they're traveling again," Alana explained. "So people are allowed to go out on a summer trip. But it's also a little bit of a psychedelic vibe."