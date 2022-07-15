How Alana Hadid Paid Tribute to Sister Gigi Hadid and More With Her Cozy Clothing Collection

Keeping it in the family.
That's the motto La Detresse co-founders Alana Hadid and Emily Perlstein are following with their latest collection, Summer Trip. In fact, the duo paid tribute to a number of loved ones with their new clothing items, including naming two tank dresses after Alana's younger sister Gigi Hadid.
"We've always been so supported," Alana told E! News at the Summer Trip collection celebration, held at Dante Seaport in New York City July 14. "I think one of the best things about our brand has been how supported we've always felt by our friends and family, which is why we named a lot of these pieces after our family."
Alana, whose younger sister Bella Hadid was by her side at the event, added, "It's a tribute."
As for the inspiration behind the collection? "It's about a summer trip—which is a little play on words because people are getting out, they're traveling again," Alana explained. "So people are allowed to go out on a summer trip. But it's also a little bit of a psychedelic vibe."
"We just wanted it to be easy," she continued, "and the whole collection you can take on a trip with you and wear for the rest of your life."
Alana and Emily were also joined by celebs Chloe Cherry, Cassandra Grey, Samantha Ronson, Maria Alia, Meredith Fineman, Dakota Lohan, Jonboy, Mike Tommasiello, Harry Hill, Timo Weiland and Olivia Perez at their private event, during which guests enjoyed Belvedere Vodka specialty cocktails, Martini & Rossi spritz cocktails and ROSALUNA mezcal signature drinks along with bites provided by Dante Seaport.
"Tonight was a blast," Alana wrote on Instagram after the event. "Just a little @la_detresse with friends and fam."